Free! Xbox gives you 3 months of Game Pass if you meet these requirements

Xbox Game Pass continues to add subscribers thanks to its attractive catalog of games and its irresistible price. Microsoft wants to pamper its players, so it has prepared a promotion to give away 3 months of the service to the lucky ones who meet certain requirements.

To begin with, you should know that the company offers for a limited time and at no cost 3 months to enjoy PC Game Pass, so the service for consoles is not part of this promotional campaign. Next, we explain all its terms and conditions so that you know if you can take advantage of it.

How to get 3 months of PC Game Pass for free?

Xbox explained that its offer is intended for new users of the service, that is, for those accounts that have never subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass. There is another important requirement to meet: having played halo-infinite, ForzaHorizon 5 or Age of Empires IV on PCs with a signed in Microsoft account.

If you enjoyed any of the titles on your computer before February 28, then you can get 3 months of PC Game Pass for free. The promotion works even if you only played the multiplayer of halo-infinite.

Now, you should know that you can claim the gift from today until April 12. We emphasize that this is only for new Xbox Game Pass members and that Microsoft will not take into account logins on consoles or through cloud play.

Not sure if you can take advantage of the promotion? Then all you have to do is visit this link and log in with your account with which you played any of the aforementioned titles. This will notify you if you are eligible to receive months of PC Game Pass at no cost.

“Thank you for playing and supporting the success of our latest PC games from Xbox Game Studios! If you played halo-infinite, ForzaHorizon 5 or Age of Empires IV On PC from launch through February 28, 2022, we’re offering you a 3-month trial of PC Game Pass (new members only) to show our appreciation,” Xbox said.

If you are lucky and get them, keep in mind that you will need a bank card to complete the process. You will not be charged unless you do not cancel the automatic renewal before the end of your 3 months of service.

Take advantage of the promotion!

