Freediving also in Trentino, new postmen are arriving

Critical situation for the post office also in the province of Trento, with the lack of a high number of collaborators from 60 to 100 units.

And now employees forced to take additional shifts for months, partly because of the pandemic, should be added new postmen for a fixed term thanks to a announcement promoted nationwide.

From 1 March only in Trentino are planned 11 hires. In fact, at the moment there are only 18 latest arrivals on the entire territory of the region.

Advertising Advertising

We therefore need reinforcements. In the meantime, in agreement with the trade unions we are talking about contract stabilization, new outsiders and level changes within the company also given the expected exit of several employees close to retirement.

So far theopening of the counters both in the morning and in the afternoon it was possible in very few offices such as the one in Rovereto or the Trento plant. On alternate days and according to ‘tamponade’ plans implemented during the health emergency, offices are used for the delivery. But this is not enough.

In the last two years above all, the commitment of Poste Italiane has gone into direction of enlargement and new hires or stabilization of precarious contracts. Now it’s up to Trentino too.

Advertising Advertising

Advertising Advertising Advertising Advertising