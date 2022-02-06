freedom, all the news from the Revenue

Circular number 3 of 4 February 2022 of the Revenue Agency introduced the extension of the first home bonus under 36.

Definitely positive news for all those young people who want to buy their first home but especially in times of job uncertainty and inflation we do not have the means to do so. A very fragile situation is that of the current Italian economy which has the most fragile element in young people. Inflation and rampant precariousness, but also poor work make it difficult to buy a first home. We remind you that this under 36 first home bonus is reserved for those who are not only under 36 but also an ISEE of up to € 40,000. Thanks to this important bonus, you are exempt from paying mortgage and land registry taxes. If you buy from the manufacturer and therefore have to pay the VAT, there is also the VAT tax credit. Furthermore, the mortgage and land registry taxes on the mortgages necessary for the purchase but also for the renovation of the property are not even due.

A rich and even longer lasting bonus

Therefore a bonus that facilitates in many ways those engaged in this important step towards autonomy. Thanks to this bonus, the bank also has an incentive to grant the loan given the state guarantee. This is a very important element because the marked precariousness of youth work often precludes the possibility of a mortgage. But the news of the Revenue Agency is really relevant and it is the extension. We are talking about a significant extension that will allow more young people to benefit from the measure. The date previously set for the end of this bonus was 30 June 2022 in compliance with the provisions of the Sostegni bis decree. But the Revenue Agency changes everything and moves the deadline to December 31, 2022.

Read also: Children’s bonuses, news: all the deductions that are added to the single allowance

Definitely a remarkable breath of fresh air for many young people.

Read also: Rental bonus 2022: some tenants celebrate because it is worth 4 years of lease

But the rent bonus for young people is also important.