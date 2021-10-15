freedom away from children

The mouth of truth. Because he said it laughing, but those words contain so much sincerity, the same that none of the Hollywood stars has ever had the courage to face. Forced coexistence with children at home during the lockdown is not all roses. And as soon as they can, the parents run away. Word of Mila Kunis. Which revealed how she and her husband Ashton Kutcher have willingly accepted to make a commercial just to go beyond the confines of the home and stay away from the little ones for a while.

The spot for the Super Bowl

The couple, as he says Entertainment Tonight, is the protagonist of one of the advertisements created especially every year to be broadcast during the final of the football championship, the Super Bowl. “In the middle of the quarantine, they asked us if we wanted to do this commercial, but in the past, every time it was proposed to me, the woman had to be dressed scantily,” the actress tells the site. “This time, however, I started laughing so hard that even Ashton enjoyed it. So I thought we should do it. ‘

Mila Kunis and freedom

This is the official explanation. But soon after comes the truth. “We were in quarantine! We were stuck with our kids for 9 or 12 months, I don’t know. I just thought, “Two days, honey! Two days off! ”», Mila Kunis admits laughing, thinking back to the 48 hours needed to shoot the commercial. It seems they couldn’t wait to ask for the door behind them. «And I hate to say it, but we said to ourselves: ‘Freedom!’». Not only. Mila described that moment as’ fantastic. But I love my children immensely. “

Loading... Advertisements

Love with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met in 1998 on the set of the tv series The ’70s Show. They only started dating in 2012. When she ended the story with Macaulay Culkin and he marriage with Demi Moore. They married in 2015. They have two children, the eldest Wyatt Isabelle, born in 2014. E Dimitri Portwood, born in 2016.

BROWSE THE GALLERY AND SEE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF MILA AND ASHTON

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION