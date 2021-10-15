News

freedom away from children

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The mouth of truth. Because he said it laughing, but those words contain so much sincerity, the same that none of the Hollywood stars has ever had the courage to face. Forced coexistence with children at home during the lockdown is not all roses. And as soon as they can, the parents run away. Word of Mila Kunis. Which revealed how she and her husband Ashton Kutcher have willingly accepted to make a commercial just to go beyond the confines of the home and stay away from the little ones for a while.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher

Sincere and therefore nice. Unique. Here are the words of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Getty photo

The spot for the Super Bowl

The couple, as he says Entertainment Tonight, is the protagonist of one of the advertisements created especially every year to be broadcast during the final of the football championship, the Super Bowl. “In the middle of the quarantine, they asked us if we wanted to do this commercial, but in the past, every time it was proposed to me, the woman had to be dressed scantily,” the actress tells the site. “This time, however, I started laughing so hard that even Ashton enjoyed it. So I thought we should do it. ‘

Mila Kunis and freedom

This is the official explanation. But soon after comes the truth. “We were in quarantine! We were stuck with our kids for 9 or 12 months, I don’t know. I just thought, “Two days, honey! Two days off! ”», Mila Kunis admits laughing, thinking back to the 48 hours needed to shoot the commercial. It seems they couldn’t wait to ask for the door behind them. «And I hate to say it, but we said to ourselves: ‘Freedom!’». Not only. Mila described that moment as’ fantastic. But I love my children immensely. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Love with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met in 1998 on the set of the tv series The ’70s Show. They only started dating in 2012. When she ended the story with Macaulay Culkin and he marriage with Demi Moore. They married in 2015. They have two children, the eldest Wyatt Isabelle, born in 2014. E Dimitri Portwood, born in 2016.

BROWSE THE GALLERY AND SEE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF MILA AND ASHTON

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
718
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
580
News

Cinema, all films out in October
562
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
489
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
430
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
379
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
342
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
341
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
305
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top