Freedom Convoy Europe: this is how the truckers’ protest wants to reach Brussels (and Italy)

The dates marked on the calendar are those of 14 and 22 February. The names of the organizers, at least in Italy, are always the same. And the risk of it becoming a global flop is all there. But the Freedom Convoy, the protest of Canadian truckers against compulsory vaccination to work on the US border, is really trying to land in Europe while in Ottawa we are on the tenth day of occupation of the capital and the 500 “Truckers for freedom” do not seem to have no intention of leaving. The plan foresees the arrival in Brussels on February 14th. And according to the maps that circulate on Telegram and Twitter that day in the capital of Belgium and symbol of the European Union will converge Spaniards, Italians, Finns, Germans and Hungarians. All to ask for an end to the vaccination obligation and restrictions for the Coronavirus.

As in other cases, the social network constitutes the center of the communication channels of those organizing the protest. In the “Italian Freedom Convoy” group, which has more than 17,000 members, an image has been posted that recalls the flag of Canada and which should accompany the demonstration. «We ask you to get to work. In two days only the blind will be able to say that they have never seen this symbol. T-shirts, flags, stickers, profiles: use your imagination. Maybe so they will understand that we are not pro / no vax. We are simply a people who find themselves and say enough is enough », says the message that accompanies the image. Another post helps us to understand who is behind it: “Today the forum will be closed. Following the ordinance of the prefect of Rome we have to reconsider… ”, it is written on February 8th. What are you talking about?

Most likely the prohibition issued by the prefecture of Rome for the rave No vax that Nicola Franzoni was organizing in the Castelli Romani. And that the local mayors were ready to push back using drones and… trucks (ironically). And there is no doubt that he is behind that channel. But there are also other Italian groups. “Freedom Convoy Italia Official Channel” is smaller. But in a message of last 7 February he explains the plans and the demands of the demonstrators: «Monday 14 February Convoy to Brussels All Europeans unite in their capital to demand an end to tyranny in a spirit of solidarity! All motor vehicles are welcome! There is only one convoy from Germany, we join convoys from neighboring countries on February 13th. in the north and drive together in Brussels! We will stay there until all our requests are satisfied !!! ». And again: «We ask: Immediate end of all Corona measures! End of health passports, QR codes, crown apps and similar digital ID cards! An end to the illegal and unjustified emergency laws that undermine our constitution and prevail over human rights! The end of the system! ”

Although there are those who, with a little confusion, instead indicate different dates: February 14 would be the day of the assembly in Rome and the 22nd that of the “march” on Brussels. On the other hand, the protest of the truckers has already triggered the emulation effect of the supremacist and denier groups of Covid-19. Yesterday we reported that in Canada among the leaders of the protest are James Bauder, a conspiracy theorist who spoke of 9/11 before the pandemic, and Pat King, a white supremacist and Holocaust denier. And then Tamara Lich, singer and guitarist of the band Blind Monday who three years ago led the Wexit movement for the independence of the northern provinces of Canada.

The Guardian says that in Ottawa neo-Nazi and Confederate flags were seen parading, the QAnon logos on trucks and signs and stickers ended up on telephone poles around the occupied area bearing the face of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the inscription: “Wanted for crimes against humanity “. The occupiers also have the resources to remain in the streets for a long period of time: they have raised over 6 million Canadian dollars (4.7 million US dollars) through various crowdfunding, in cash and bitcoin, despite being expelled from GoFundMe. But above all, explains the daily, the occupation of Ottawa is proof that a few thousand demonstrators are enough to overwhelm the police and close the cities. Solidarity convoys blocked the Coutts border crossing between Alberta and Montana, strained police resources in Toronto and Quebec City as protesters warn this is just the beginning.

Meanwhile, there are those who put their hands forward. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said that in the event of the arrival of truck demonstrations in Paris, “the response of the state will be extremely firm.” On February 14, a demonstration by a group of opponents of the Green pass is already scheduled in the capital and on Monday a first convoy was intercepted and stopped. Le Parisien writes that a Facebook group has been created which now brings together2 3,000 members and where invitations to join Paris on Friday are circulating. About thirty demonstrators headed to the capital were arrested on Monday. “Today we have no information to show us that this is organized in proportions that would be significant,” said the minister. However, “the means are important” to prevent such blockages.

And while protests in New Zealand block the way to Parliament, in Canada Trudeau said the demonstrations must stop: “The people of Ottawa don’t deserve to be harassed in their neighborhoods, they don’t have to deal with implicit violence. of a flag with a swastika flying at a street corner, or with the Confederate one, or with insults and offenses just because you are wearing a mask. That’s not who we Canadians are. ‘ In Italy, the memory goes back to 27 September 2021: for that day the rumors on social networks, much more pounding than today, announced a protest by truckers to block Italy by marching at a crawl on the highways. Apart from a few folk videos, in the end nothing came of it.

