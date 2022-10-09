‘Freedom!’ Dozens of Cubans chant in Jagüey Grande in front of the local government headquarters

Dozens of people staged a protest and cacerolazo in Jagüey Grandetown of Matanzas, on Saturday night, according to numerous videos of the events circulating on social networks.

The Cántalo TV platform shared one of the records in which moments of the protest can be seen, in which the author of the recording comments: “The Government warmed up. (…) Look how the Jagüey Grande park is in front of the Government headquarters.”

In depth, the voice of a woman completes the sentence: “Asking for an answer, no more tooth.”

in another video heard, amid a deafening roar of cauldrons, a crowd yelling “Freedom!”

Suney San Román, who lives in the US and presents herself on her Facebook profile as an independent journalist and a native of the town of Matanzas, commented when sharing other videos of the events: “The people of Jagüey in a peaceful demonstration tonight in front of the seat of Government municipal! Jagüey Grande is making history!”

In recent weeks there have been almost daily demonstrations in various parts of Cuba. Last week, after Hurricane Ian hit the west of the island, which caused a general blackout throughout the country, in various areas of Havana there were street protests, cauldron banging and road closures.

The Government harshly suppressed these actions using paramilitaries in civilian clothes armed with wooden clubs. According to the civil society platform Justicia 11J, at least four dozen people were arrested, several of them beaten and also prosecuted in retaliation.