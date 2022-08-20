Freedom granted to brother of Ollanta Humala, convicted of military rebellion

The Penitentiary Technical Council of the Peruvian prison Ancón II granted this Friday the freedom to ex-military Antauro Humala, brother of former president Ollanta Humala (2011-2016), convicted of a military uprising in 2005 against then president Alejandro Toledo.

The decision was adopted “for completion of the sentence for redemption of the sentence for work and education,” according to a statement from the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE).

In it, they recall that Antauro Humala was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the crimes of simple homicide, kidnapping, aggravated damage, theft or seizure of a firearm and rebellion, for his participation in the so-called “Andahuaylazo”, a military uprising against the government that he led in the southern Andahuaylas city.

In the same statement, they also recall that Antauro Humala had requested his release on July 8, 2022 for redemption of the sentence for work and education before the Ancón II leadership, under Peruvian regulations.

The decision adopted today is based on Peruvian law, according to INPE, “according to which, in the cases of people sentenced for the crime of kidnapping (a crime with the most serious penalty for inmate Humala), the redemption calculation must be applied of 7 days of work or education for a day of freedom”.

In the document, he also emphasizes that Antauro Humala “has worked and studied during his stay” in prison for 3,667 days, which has allowed him to redeem his sentence in one year and seven months.

Finally, they reiterate that Antauro Humala “has previously submitted said request three times,” although on those occasions the prison authority “decided not to grant him said benefit because he did not comply, at that time, with the corresponding term.”

Antauro Humala is the leader of ethnocacerismo, an ultra-nationalist, indigenist and populist movement made up mainly of reservists from the Armed Forces, whose members actively participated in the electoral campaign of today’s president, Pedro Castillo, as security volunteers at public events.