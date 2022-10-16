“Freedom to be ugly” and queer symbol, the revival of the mullet cut means a lot

Getty Images Getty Images

CHOPPED OFF – ” Non-conformism », « self-acceptance », « go against societal expectations »… Hard to think that these words define the mullet cut. And yet. For her followers, she is more than just a haircut. At the European mullet cut festival, held on October 8 in Ittre, Belgium, many festival-goers claimed their hair choice at the HuffPost.

Dressed in pastel colors and a pink banana to match her hair, Laura has been growing her mullet for a year and a half. Before that, she had the bowl cut, “ with short hair below and long above, so completely the opposite “. Why did she succumb to the mule? ” Because it’s a state of mind, it’s freedom, it’s not taking yourself seriously, she comments. It’s like saying “I don’t care about conventions”. »

An analysis shared by Duncan, who, with his burgundy fleece, his all-purpose style and his classic mullet, denotes in the gathering. Ironically, he is one of the most noticeable. The 30-year-old adopted his haircut in May, and wouldn’t change it for the world. “ It’s still class “, he says. For him, it goes beyond capillary boundaries. “ It’s a way to be I don’t care, to live your life as you want “, he advances. A few feet away from him, Phil nods. ” In fact, it’s the freedom to be ugly smiles the Belgian.

Some mule lovers have even adopted it not only for aesthetics, but also for what it represents. ” It has a very pronounced identity and it’s coming back into fashion now, so that we can divert it. Wearing it also means thumbing your nose at a society that wants us to be very framed “explains Quentin, who came from Toulouse for the occasion. Adopting a mullet cut is a way for him to assert his identity. ” Hair is one of the only bodily elements with which we are born and over which we have power. You can cut them, let them grow, color them… “, he specifies.

Celebrities also succumb to it

From Rihanna to Miley Cyrus, via Redcar, ex-Christine and The Queens, Zac Efron, Zendaya and more recently Namjoon, member of the K-pop group BTS, the mullet cut stands out as the new trendy haircut. ” If this cut becomes the norm, there is no point in wearing it anymorejokes Phil, who has worn the mullet cut for 3 years. I’m going to have to look into another haircut. »

” Now that the mullet has returned, we would have to go further and do the rat’s tail to be really outside the norm, Quentin advances. Personally, after the mullet, I’m going to shave my head. And that, too, is a haircut that means a lot. »

Laura thinks it’s a good thing that celebrities are getting into mullet haircuts. This shows that everyone, including high-profile personalities, is more about being than appearing. ” They break away from the shackles of Hollywood, television and cinema, it’s positive “, she explains.

But for Ginette, hairdresser for 19 years, this revival of the mullet cut does not come only from celebrities. ” Most of my clients do not follow the fashion phenomena worn by the stars, so this trend also comes from the other hand, she points out. More and more people adhere to this way of claiming a certain freedom and want to give meaning to what they show of their physique. »

A queer symbol

For its followers, the mullet haircut is a way to free themselves, but also to get rid of a shackles: gender. It is found on both male and female heads, and also on those of those who do not belong to either of these two genders. For this fact, the mullet is very popular in the LGBT+ community.

It was also widely used among lesbians in the 80s. At the time, wearing a mullet meant expressing yourself, without having to say it out loud, about your sexual identity. A kind of sign of recognition, that Ellen Degeneres, openly lesbian American host, displayed in 1987 on the set of the show The Tonight Show. the lesbian mullet even has its definition in the Urban Dictionary: “ variant of the classic mullet, shorter and generally worn by lesbians in the United States »can we read there.

Today, its symbol has spread to the whole community. On TV, it is sported by Crystal Methyd, the show’s drag queen RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the cinema, it is worn by Kristen Stewart, bisexual. If the mullet cut is a queer symbol, it’s because ” it’s a way of claiming to be “out of the way”, of assuming our identity, which bothers somesays Quentin. We are already sometimes refused for jobs because of our sexuality, and with this haircut, it doesn’t help. But it’s also a way of upsetting society and showing that we won’t give in. »

For the Toulouse dancer, the long neck makes it possible to provoke and make fun of the patriarchy. ” It is hyper connoted, it carries the symbol of the macho guy, raw, who imposes. And now we take it back to do the opposite “, he specifies. If its aesthetic continues to divide, the return of the mule is not insignificant. Provocative, symbolic and libertarian: to wear it is to put an end to the dictates of beauty and binarity.

See also on The HuffPost :