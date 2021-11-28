Freedom Wars and Soul Sacrifice are about to be closed permanently – Nerd4.life

Two servers exclusive titles for PlayStation Vita published by Sony are going to be closed definitely. These are Freedom Wars and Soul Sacrifice, whose online modes will become inaccessible from December 24, 2021. In reality both are playable in single player, but having been built essentially for online, the loss is considerable, especially for small communities that still gravitate around it.

Unfortunately this is the fate of most, if not all, multiplayer games, which by losing players become costs to be cut for producers. In this way, entire gaming experiences are lost in the void, living only in the memories of those who tried them.

The closure of the Freedom Wars and Soul Sacrifice servers was not motivated and not given much emphasis, but we imagine that it is no longer worth keeping them active, also considering that PlayStation Vita has been out of production for years.

Freedom Wars is a Japanese action RPG developed by the now ex-Japan Studio by Sony. It was launched in 2014 and didn’t sell very much, later becoming a cult title. Soul Sacrifice was also developed by Japan Studio, but with the help of Marvelous. It was launched in 2013 and is also a modestly-selling Japanese action RPG with a passionate fanbase.