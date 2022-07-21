FreeGunna: Kim Kardashian pleads for the release of rapper Gunna

Reality star Kim Kardashian is interested in a new court case and wants to see Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens released from his jail cell pending trial.

Kim, who has helped several people get out of jail over the years, tweeted her support for rapper Gunna on Wednesday, along with a hashtag and a nod to one of his popular songs. “#FreeGunna” shared Kim with her 73.1 million followers followed by emojis saying “Free P”…a reference to her song “Pushin P.”

Indeed, rapper Gunna is charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and receive stolen goods. But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegations and wrote an open letter about the US Constitution on his birthday, which he spent behind bars. Now that Kim Kardashian is on her side, Gunna could benefit from her stardom.

Bail request denied

For the second time, Judge Ural D. Glanville denied all motions from Gunna’s attorney leaving the rapper stuck in his Fulton County Jail cell at least until his case goes to trial in January 2023. .

“Sergio Kitchens a/k/a Gunna and the defense team are very disappointed with the denial of bail. Gunna produced substantial evidence that bail was warranted for him. The prosecution again produced no evidence at all. ; instead, he chose to rely on vague and unspecific allegations and speculation through prosecutorial statements alone. »Gunna’s attorney, Steve Sadow, replied to TMZ Hip Hop.

