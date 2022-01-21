Freelance: Alice Eve in the cast of the action comedy with John Cena

In the cast of the action comedy Freelance, with star John Cena, will also be there Alice Eve (Star Trek: Into Darkness) e Marton Csokas (The Last Duel).

Filming is currently underway in Colombia and the project will allow the Peacemaker star to return to the big screen after the success of The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission.

The film Freelance stars a special forces agent (John Cena) who decides to leave the army and have a family in the United States. After a few years of paying his mortgage, taking the kids to school, barbecuing in the back garden, and trying to adjust to life in the provinces, he decides to get back into action and accepts the job of taking care of the safety of a journalist (Alison Brie) while interviewing a cruel dictator who may have ordered an attack on him and his men. During the interview, a coup is carried out and the three are forced to flee into the jungle where they must survive nature, the army and themselves.

For now, the production has not revealed the details of the roles entrusted to Alice Eve and Marton Csokas. In the cast of the film, directed by Pierre Morel (Taken), there will also be Juan Pablo Raba.

Alice Eve recently starred in the Belgravia series, while Csokas was part of the cast of The Last Duel, the Ridley Scott film starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer.