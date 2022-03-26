Freeman did not want to go to NY, does Rizzo regret it?, Chapman will no longer be a closer

The New York Yankees already have their starting first baseman secured on left-handed hitter Anthony Rizzo, after much speculation of what could happen with said position heading into the 2022 MLB campaignmainly due to the presence by Luke Voit who already was traded to Padres, and the situation of Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson, who these two sounded a lot during the work stoppage to get to the Bronx.

Ultimately, Freeman and Olson made it to their home teams, with the former going to the Dodgers from his native Southern California and the latter doing the same with the Braves from his native Atlanta. In all this mess, the Yankees, who were so rumored to be close to acquiring him, according to The Athletic reporter Ken Rosenthal on CC Sabathia’s R2C2 podcast, were never close and Freeman himself never had any intention of going to NY.

Anthony Rizzo Does he regret signing with the Yankees?

Several days have passed since it was announced that Anthony Rizzo will return to the New York Yankees for the 2022 MLB Season. The first baseman has offered various statements in the media, one of them commenting on whether he regrets signing with the Bronx organization. Yankees and Rizzo closed negotiations from free agency, could it be that he wanted to turn back?

Anthony Rizzo signed a contract with the New York Yankees from free agency, which will be for two seasons and an economic amount of $32 million dollars; that is, $16 million per year.

Aroldis Chapman would no longer be the closer for the Yankees

Cuban reliever Aroldis Chapman would have accepted a new role that manager Aaron Boone has in mind to assign him. It should be remembered that the flamethrowing left-hander is in his last year of contract with the New York Yankees and if he is not renewed at the end of the 2022 campaign he will become a free agent.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Boone has asked Chapman to pitch longer this year in the eighth inning rather than the ninth, as he normally does, and, according to sources, the “Cuban Missile” would have been in favor. agreement on the new proposal made by its leader.

