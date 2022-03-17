Freeman, Dodgers agree to 6-year deal (source)

The Dodgers’ ferocious lineup looks more intimidating now, as the club has agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal with Freddie Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP and World Series champion, a source told MLB.com Wednesday night. The club has not confirmed the move.
Regarded for many years as one of the best hitters in the majors, and after receiving MVP votes in five different seasons, Freeman finally claimed the accolade by posting a 1.102 OPS and leading the majors with 23 doubles on the season. abbreviated 2020, in which he also hit 30 homers.
Though he got off to a slow start at bat in 2021, Freeman got on track and finished slashing .300/.393/.503 while hitting 31 homers and leading the Old Circuit with 120 runs scored. Though he was hitting just .224 in early June, he hit .342/.418/.541 with 18 homers the rest of the way to help the Braves win their fourth straight NL East division title.
This time, Freeman helped Atlanta complete the mission in October. He had a 1.086 OPS in the NL Division Series against the Braves, a 1.063 OPS in the NLCS against the Dodgers and a .996 OPS in the World Series against the Astros, in which the club won its first title since nineteen ninety five.
On defense, Freeman has gotten better over the years and has been a solid first baseman, winning a Gold Glove in 2018 and producing four Above Average Outs the past two seasons, per Statcast.