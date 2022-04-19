Freeman (HR), Dodgers win 7th in a row
LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman hit his first home run in a Dodgers jersey, Trea Turner doubled with the bases loaded in a five-run fourth inning, and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Monday night for its seventh consecutive win.
Freeman knocked it out of the park to the left against his old team on the first pitch by Huascar Ynoa (0-2), who took the loss. The first baseman came to the plate between chants of “Freddie! Freddy!” of the 52,052 spectators that filled the stadium.
Before the game, an emotional Freeman spent time in the Braves’ locker room, reliving memories of their World Series victory last year. He signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers in March, ending 12 years with the Braves, his only team.
Clayton Kershaw (2-0) got the win after allowing four runs on six hits in five innings. The lefty struck out seven and didn’t walk. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his third save.
For the Braves, the Dominican Marcell Ozuna 4-0. The Venezuelan Orlando Arcia 2-0. Puerto Rican Eddie Rosario 2-1. Cuban Guillermo Heredia 3-1, with a run scored and an RBI.
For the Dodgers, Puerto Rican Edwin Ríos 3-1, with one run scored and one produced.