Freeman left ‘hurt’ with Braves over Olson trade

The Freddie Freeman saga has finally come to an endwith the first baseman signing a great contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers from his native California, starting paths with the franchise that until last October had been the only one of his career, the Atlanta Braveswhere did he go as a legend after getting the world series championship in 2021. However, the break betweene Freeman and Atlanta one could say it was a “chronicle of a death foretold”.

While it was known that Freeman and the Braves organization weren’t that close to a deal, Atlanta’s trade for then-A’s first baseman Matt Olson took him completely by surprise, and that’s when it hit. He realized that there was no way to return to the Braves and that he would have to look elsewhere for a signing, making it clear that he never thought that moment would come, according to SB Nation’s Gran McAuley.

To be honest, I wasn’t expecting it (the Matt Olson change). All the emotions came over me, I felt very hurt. The news came to me when I was doing some exercises and then the change happened. I had no idea what was going to happen. I didn’t speak to anyone for a few hours.

Freeman had also mentioned that during the entire offseason, the Braves only contacted him on two occasions: Before the work stoppage and shortly after the agreement between owners and the MLBPA; in contrast, the Dodgers were looking for his services insistently and in the end, he chose them.