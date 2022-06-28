Freewheeling: Critic Locked Out

Travel diaries

On the one hand, Louise is seized with a panic attack which prevents her from getting out of her car. On the other, Paul tries to steal the vehicle, but accidentally kidnaps Louise. An amusing concept that leads to a hexagonal road movie whose objective will branch off towards the search for the murderer of Benjamin Voisin’s brother. A depressed fifty-year-old and an enraged young man, two completely opposite personalities who will learn to understand and appreciate each other… a program, which on paper does not come off the beaten track.

A road already too taken?

One will shake up her deadly daily life while the boorishness of the other will prove to be more endearing than expected, the two companions getting closer at the bend of the usual scene of musical conflict, or that of the liberating confession around a small seal. Freewheeling follows a known and marked structure which makes the film a bit programmatic and wise.

Moreover, between the divorced mother who lives alone, the psychotic hipster phobic of the airwaves and the nice dork eternally played by Jean-Charles Clichet, the film directed by Didier Barcelo builds a gallery of characters whose stereotypes sometimes stifle the viewer’s emotional attachment. Slightly systematic caricatures, which sometimes become almost problematic when Didier Barcelo insists on the cliché of the violent vagabond, or characterizes the gypsies as oddly different, but generously sympathetic.

Vin Diesel can go get dressed

Little Foïs Sunshine

Nevertheless, this program is quickly increased bya nice comic timing that shines with the clarity of the filmmaker’s staging. Precise cutting and energetic editing, the technicality of Didier Barcelo impresses for a first feature film and manages to give enough enthusiasm to Freewheelingwithout cannibalizing the incandescence of its actors.

Indeed, the beautiful alchemy between Marina Foïs and Benjamin Voisin inhabits each photogram of the feature film, the actors excel both in their explosive confrontations, and in the gentle evidence towards which their relationship evolves. The association of these two actors makes incredible senseboth deploying a game of crazy confidence, although crossed by touching snippets of fragility.

Duo dynamic

A face-to-face that then sounds completely natural, prettily wrapped up in the solar photography of Christophe Beaucarne (Mr. Nobody, The beauty and the Beast Christophe Gans version, lost illusions) whose short focal length gives breadth to the footage and lets its frames breathe. A luminous image that comes to accompany the emotions of the characters, especially when Marina Foïs does not manage to get out of her car at the start of the film.

Games of light, close-ups, camera blurs… Didier Barcelo’s filming sticks to the point of view of the protagonists, his sensitive and human gaze almost making them forget their stereotypes. The same applies to the writing of the film, the screenplay by Barcelo and its co-screenwriter Marie Deshaires exploring the various traumas of its characters throughout its story.

But by not giving a superficial cause to their discomfort, and by preferring to listen to their feelings in the present, Freewheeling does not fall into pathos or into a psychologizing mechanism. On the contrary, the feature film exudes a touching tendernesstaking away the viewer’s empathy on the fly.

“And you then, what is your trauma?”

The Wild Stroll

The view of the authors is therefore sincere, and their love of the characters contagious. Protagonists whose broken past will take an increasingly important place in the story over the kilometers traveled, between abandonment, suicide and accident. Surprisingly murky liabilities for a French family comedywhich give a little flesh and weight to the writing of the film.

In this sense, let’s not forget that the objective of the character played by Benjamin Voisin is to avenge the death of his brother. If the tone ofFreewheeling is far from the dazzling American road movies of the 70s, such a dark character issue for the genre remains relatively singular, what give a little ambiguity and density to a story crossed by an astonishing underlying violence.

The dark side of the family comedy…

Moreover, in addition to the unusual situation of a Marina Foïs strangely stuck in her car, a funny hitchhiker asks our travelers for help several times, teleporting mysteriously to several stages of their journey. Freewheeling is then as if traversed by a few oddities on the edge of the fantastic. Unexpected perks that make this comedy less wise than expected, a kind of exploration of a world where the relationship to space seems (sometimes) as fragile as its characters.

Add to that that the existential crisis of Marina Foïs is reminiscent of the general exhaustion of French medical services, a parallel reinforced by the call of an overwhelmed emergency doctor colleague at the start of the film. If this political interstice does not makeFreewheeling a powerfully revolutionary work, it is through its small thematic, aesthetic and narrative excesses that Didier Barcelo’s feature film manages to surprise and seduce.