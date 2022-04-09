freezes your assets and denies visas – El Financiero

The European Union imposed sanctions on two eldest daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin within a new package of measures against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, according to two community officials.

Brussels included Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova in its updated list of people facing the freezing of assets and the denial of visas. The two bloc officials, from different member countries, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the list was not yet public.

The move follows a similar one adopted by the United States two days earlier.

Following evidence of torture and murder in war zones outside the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, the EU decided to impose its fifth package of measures in response to the war.

In addition to individual sanctions, the bloc approved an embargo on coal imports. This will be Brussels’ first move against Russia’s lucrative post-invasion energy industry, and is estimated to be worth around 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) a year, according to the EU presidency.

The EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.