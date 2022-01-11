Freezing deaths in cars blocked by the snowstorm: among the 44 victims at least 10 children – News

ROME. According to the latest official bulletin, the provisional toll of the snowstorms and frost that hit various parts of Pakistan in recent days worsens and rises to at least 44 dead and about forty injured.

Among the victims at least ten children: all frozen to death in their cars, blocked in the street by the snow, which congested the town of Murree, in Punjab.

In Punjab itself, 7 other people died from the collapse of a roof, under the weight of the snow.

Another 12 people lost their lives and 29 were injured in the northwestern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the border with Afghanistan, as a result of snow but also rain. Finally, two children died from a collapsed roof in Baluchistan. But the toll of the storms also includes the deaths of animals, the destruction or damage of many homes, serious damage to roads and other infrastructures, and blocking of traffic. However, the Pakistani Meteorological Department expects an improvement for the next 72 hours at least.

The snowfall started Tuesday night and continued until Friday at regular intervals, attracting thousands of tourists. Further snowfalls are expected in the next 24 hours. There are also reports of deaths in Galyat, an area between Murree and the Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.