Freight trains stormed, thousands of Amazon packages stolen a day

Like the old stagecoach assaults. Real marauders who get on freight trains and grab thousands of packages: often they open them directly outside the convoy.

A systematic looting that takes place in the Los Angeles area: thieves steal packages from Amazon, UPS and FedEx. A film by CBS reporter Johns Schreiber shows the area with thousands of empty parcels along the tracks.

A rampant phenomenon that pushed Union Pacific, one of the largest American railway companies, to write to the authorities, fearing the possibility of no longer operating in Los Angeles County.

There is talk of an average of 90 containers emptied every day, with damages amounting to 5 million dollars and repeated attacks on personnel, even with the use of weapons.

Union Pacific described a 160% increase in thefts in the area and blames recent changes to the laws on minor offenses, which have been loosened favoring an increase in crime. This is why he calls for stricter measures, as those arrested – UP has its police who, in partnership with that of Los Angeles, have handcuffed a hundred looters – often get away with very light sentences.

