French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the Cannes Film Festival jury

French actor Vincent Lindon will chair this year’s jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, the event that awards the Palme d’Or, organizers announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Lindon acted in the controversial “Titanio” (“Titane”, in French), the film that won the Palme d’Or in 2021. This year 21 films compete for the festival award, which will take place from May 17 to 28.

“It is an immense honor and a great pride that I am entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of events that we are experiencing in the world, with the splendid and heavy task of presiding over the Jury of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival,” said Lindon, of 62 years old, cited in the statement.

In addition to the actor, the jury will be made up of eight people, four men and four women.

They include British actress and director Rebecca Hall (who acted in “Vicky Christina Barcelona”), Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian director and actress Jasmine Trinca, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (who won the Grand Jury Prize of the contest with “A hero” in 2021), the French director Ladj Ly, the American director Jeff Nichols and the Norwegian director Joachim Trier.

Among those who aspire to the Palme d’Or are the master of horror and science fiction cinema David Cronenberg, the American director James Gray and the French director Claire Denis.

More than 2,000 films were submitted for the official selection.

Last year the American Spike Lee presided over the jury.

jh/sjw/sag/mb