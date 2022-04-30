French bitch, extortionist: Vanessa Paradis according to Johnny Depp, Italian pouf’ armored: Carla Bruni according to Closer; Madonna gets dumped, Ophélie Winter gets tamed, Franck Dubosc a bit of both; Charlene of Monaco mulled over in South Africa;

This week, at the People, like a second round of French presidential elections, we are against, we oppose and we are annoyed.

Madonna is a heart to take. And the info would have gone almost unnoticed, since it makes a few micro lines on the very last pages of Public and Here. The Madonna and her tone boy have broken up. The dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 28, no longer had the same desires as his mem… sorry, his companion, but the idyll will still have lasted more than 3 years. Is it because of this break that the international star decides to sell his house? Or just to make a big capital gain just on his name? Just a year after buying a huge house in Los Angeles, the singer is putting it back on the market with a slight markup of $4 million on the label. Nice shot !

Jennifer Lopez turns into a bride from hell. “Bridezilla” is the term chosen by my Anglo-Saxon colleagues, a mixture of Bride, “bride” in English and the very angry dragon Godzilla. The diva has decided she wants “a royal wedding in Hollywood” and has already hired several seasoned planners. But even if they compete, we are told, with grandiose proposals, “incredible place + unforgettable honeymoon” combos, all the ideas have so far been rejected. Ultra-demanding, the singer harasses them day and night, and according to those close to her, even her fiancé, Ben Affleck pays the price for the Hulk-in-tulle, to the point that they fear that once again, the marriage will not does not take place.

Mike Tyson has Will-Smithé a fellow on a plane. Finally rather Zidanized. On a flight from San Francisco to Florida, the 55-year-old boxing champion lost his temper and slapped an infuriating passenger in a series of smacks. It relieves, perhaps, but it doesn’t help anything… The fairly tipsy young imbecile who provoked him for many minutes filed a complaint and he was taken off the plane. The fight was of course filmed by the passengers and is available online, but the reactions were rather in favor of the boxer, arguing in essence that “this generation believes that they can afford everything without being worried”.

Ophélie Winter prepares her as back. His last appearance on stage gave him wings! After her duet with Julien Doré, Gala explains to us that she sorts through her boxes, that she retouches her models a little and that she has hired a producer who coaches her firmly: “Ophélie has never had a frame , we are working on it, it was the condition for a collaboration. And the tamer also restores order to the rumours: no, his protege is not on the edge of the abyss, she suffered a slight sprain which earned her 4 days on crutches during her visit to Paris, and no, she has never been homeless either, she was only throwing out false information to find out who was leaking them around her. Well, this string is a little big, but, why not!

Franck Dubosc in crisis, Here exposes the sheepish comedian. The mag informs us that the couple he has formed for 12 years with Danièle, is floundering. Photographed alone, in the streets near his home, in a hoodie, his small baguette in his hand, it is true that he does not appear at the top of glamour. The actor would have confided that he really needed to escape from his daily life, to be “far from his couple”, says a source. And the crisis would even extend to his work, affecting his acting performance: while filming in Courchevel, “he was more closed, less concentrated, he had to redo takes, whereas with him, the first is often enough. “Bad blow for the quinqua.

Snoop Dogg is selling to the highest bidder. Did you imagine that rappers who sing together are accomplices? That they share a beer on Friday night, sharing tips for cleaning their gold teeth? Well no. For some, duets are just a big deal, following a hefty fee schedule. Want Snoop Dog to sing with you on your wedding day? A verse is worth 230,000 euros, plus another ticket of the same amount if you want the clip in addition. But be careful, it will have to be in the box within an hour, otherwise the price could increase. We can also offer you Nicki Minaj, but it’s more expensive: 500,000 dollars for a “featuring” of 8 lines. Are you tempted?

Bill Murray, cushy pervert or wokism’ victim? The actor’s last shoot has just been interrupted due to “his inappropriate behavior”. A rape? Has a complaint been filed? No. But “some women felt uncomfortable” because he was “very tactile” towards a member of the team. He touched her hair, put his arm on her shoulder. A source said he was acting “comedically,” but that wasn’t enough to put out the fire. The actor is known for his bloodshed and one of his partners, Lucy Liu, was even insulted because she wanted to change a scene. So, has he crossed the bar too much, or do Americans definitely no longer know how to manage their human relations without a lawyer?

Louis Bertignac/Carla Bruni, second round. Closer tells us that the wife of Nicolas Sarkozy would be furious at the revelations of her ex. The weekly extends the list of revelations found in the singer’s autobiography: in addition to having swung that he had never really loved her and that her first songs were zero, he adds that she would have cheated on Eric Clapton with Mick Jagger and that, “raised by billionaires, surrounded by domestic workers, (…) she had problems as a little rich girl” who “hid in her room at the slightest pimple on her cheek”. A gentleman, definitely.

The other ex of the week that swings is Johnny Depp. The filthy lawsuit between him and his ex-wife continues live-live, and this time it’s Vanessa Paradis, yet irreproachable in terms of empathy and support so far, who took a stray bullet: a letter was unveiled where the actor speaks of it as “the French extortionist”, “a bitch” who would have started a “brainwashing of their children” to turn them against him. Admittedly, it was at the time of their separation, but it still looks bad. This week, we also learned that their passion for destruction had started on the day of the wedding, the theme of which was “Dinner, Dance and Drugs” and where the bride went from table to table with a basket filled with ecstasy… Good luck vibe ! The toxic relationship of the Pirate of the Caribbean and Amber Heard is therefore no longer in doubt, but the Heard camp has undoubtedly lost a big battle these days: Madame’s lawyer wanted to strike a chord, move people in the cottages, in showing the worn makeup palette that had been used to make up the bruises for the duration of the wedding. Problem: the brand of said palette has only existed since 2017, a year after the couple separated… Ouch.

And then in the legal chronicle again: lhe Kardashian clan is currently on trial, pursued by their ex-sister-in-law and daughter-in-law, Blac Chyna. Rob’s ex-wife accuses them of having ruined his career by precipitating the end of his own reality TV show, “Rob and Chyna” after only 7 episodes (phew!). She is claiming 94 million in compensation. As for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the trial is obviously over-mediatized and brings to light the ultra violent personality of the accuser. Latest revelations to date: according to Kris, (the K’s mother), the plaintiff would have tried several times to kill Rob. By sticking a gun to his head, for example, and another time trying to strangle him with the telephone cord. The what ? The case dates back to 2016… There was the earpiece placed on the back of the handset also so that a second person could listen to the conversation? They must have the same lawyer as Amber Heard.

The strawberries ? Very little for Rihanna, which proves to us that she is not talking about salads, and that her new diet as a pregnant woman is made up of salted fruits. In Closer the singer is paparazzied on the beach, in Barbados, her native island. In a sequined micro-skirt, matching bikini top, and belly ready to burst, she quietly peels a mango with a knife, and with water at mid-thigh, she goes to rinse her slices in the sea. sides, the father of the child, just before being arrested by the police in Los Angeles. Accused of having participated in a shooting, Asap Rocky could well be in the shade until the adolescence of his offspring: he risks up to 14 years in prison.

Adele begins her spring cleaning. In an attempt to save her show, she ejected her entire artistic team. The choreographer responsible for the “rotten pond” in the middle of the stage, the complainers who had said that the diva whined for hours on the phone, outside! We remember that this winter, the show was canceled just a few days before the premiere, leaving fans on the floor. The residency in Las Vegas could finally begin at the Cesar Palace, at the end of July or the beginning of August. We cross fingers !

Finally, Gala tells us that Charlene of Monaco was “mainly fed with straw during her South African race”. Amel Bent’s newborn was hospitalized urgently for an acute bronchiole. Fortunately, he was allowed to join his sisters at home 5 days later. Will Smith left to seek redemption in an Ashram in India: the actor was photographed on his arrival in Mumbai, having decided to begin an “initiatory journey to take a step back from the tense relationship he has with his wife. “Camille Combal little her first child, a little boy named Pio. When Julie Andrieu was 20, she drove a sidecar and occasionally let curious strangers get in for a ride. Concrete and official separation for Line Papine and Marc Lavoine? According to Public, the divorce has been pronounced since last February. The daughter of Kate Moss is cow with her mother: in an Interview with Vogue she admitted that the Twig spent her days in jogging bottoms but did not want it to be known. After Rihanna who wants to give birth on her native island, here is Nabilla, 8 months pregnant who should soon return to France, because she does not want to give birth in Dubai “far from her relatives”. And security?

