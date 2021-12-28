French Cup, the sentence arrives for Paris Fc and Lyon: ousted from the competition

Here comes the ax of sports justice on the French Cup.

Here comes the ax of sports justice on the French Cup. The French Football Association (FFF) hits Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais hard. As reported by the Le Parisien the disciplinary committee, by virtue of the incidents that led to the suspension of the match last December 17, has decided that the match will not be repeated.

VERY DURABLE – The sentence was very harsh. Both teams are excluded from the competition. In addition, the hosts will have to pay a fine of 5,000 euros in addition to serving five days of disqualification from the field. As for the Lyon club, its fans will be banned from any official travel during Ligue 1 matches until the end of the season and the OL will have to pay a fine of 52 thousand euros. The club is also at risk ahead of next season. He could be ousted from Coupe de France 2022-2023 in case of new acts of violence committed by his fans. Finally, the OL will have to pay reimbursement of expenses related to the repair of damaged seats by its supporters. From a sporting point of view it follows that Nice, which had to be the opponent of one of the two teams, is automatically qualified for the next round.

THE FACTS – It all exploded during half-time, with teams tied after Lyon’s goal. During the interval, the home fans fired several smoke bombs at the Lyon supporters who in turn picked them up and thrown them around the stadium. Explosions compatible with homemade bombs were also heard. The scuffles made it necessary for the police to intervene in support of the stewards. The speaker then announced that the match would no longer be resumed. A bad page, yet another in France, of football-related violence. And before the sentence there was no lack of controversy and the discharge of responsibility. As reported by theTeam intelligence had been made aware of the risks involved in the match and that the capital’s club was aware of it. Paris FC, on the other hand, claims not to have received particular recommendations from public authorities. Both clubs will be able to appeal.

