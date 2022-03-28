French fans came to the Olympic to see Honduras-Mexico, but they were not allowed to enter

2022-03-27

how many times come European visitors to Honduras to watch a soccer game and can’t get into the stadium?

This is what happened two hours before the knockout game between Honduras and Mexico in the Olympic, that for the first time, he played a national team match behind closed doors, this as a punishment FIFA due to the misbehavior of amateurs, being unfortunately on the occasion that four tfrench urists They arrived at the venue.

Camille Gdl (24) together with his partner Bryan Ebouni (25) accompanied by the also boyfriends Theo (28) Nero and Lucie Pansardi (25), are in San Pedro Sula on their adventure of volunteering in a cocoa factory, where they arrive, mostly from Paristhe Gallic capital.

Theo and Bryan, they work in a bookmaker in their home. Previously, they visited the lands of Copanand in the next few days they will sail to the island of Utila, where they will practice diving. Before They were in El Salvador From there they arrived in the lands of Morazán, from where they will leave in mid-April.