French film tour comes with seven offers

Merida will host the French Film Tour, which ranks 27th. Edition containing seven contemporary productions from the French filmography.

Today will begin the screening of the program, which in this edition will reach 73 cities in Mexico simultaneously. In Merida, the night before last the premiere was held at the Plaza Altabrisa cinemas, and from today you can see a selection of this year’s productions.

These are high-profile stories, with filmmakers and celebrities well known to audiences; In some cases they premiered at the Cannes Film Festival or other internationally renowned competitions.

The selection of contemporary and unpublished titles in Mexico that will be presented in the coming days ranges from drama and mystery to comedy and biography.

They are presented in the original language with Spanish subtitles, allowing for greater immersion in French cinema and culture.

The programming chosen for this edition is:

“Sugar and Stars”, written by director Sébastien Tullard, starring Riyadh Belache, Lobna Abider and Christine Siti.

This biographical drama tells the story of Yazid, who had only one passion: baking. Growing up in an adoptive family and several foster homes, nothing had predetermined him for that career. However, her determination and ingenuity helped her succeed in the elite world of baking.

The film is based on the true story of Yazid Ekemraheen and his biographical book “Un rêve d’enfant étoile”, which tells how he had to overcome his traumas to work with the most demanding pastry chefs. Had to change his indomitable character and become the best.

“The Book of Solutions” by Michel Gondry, starring Pierre Nini, Blanche Gardin and François Lebrun.

In the purest Gondry style, the film tells the story of Marc, a film director who escapes to a small town with his production team to finish editing the film they are working on at his Aunt Denise’s house. There, his creativity manifests into millions of ideas that plunge him into a strange chaos while he tries to overcome his demons.

Mark then begins to write “The Book of Solutions”, a guide of practical advice that may contain the answers to all his problems.

“My Crime”, directed by François Ozon and starring Nadia Terezkiewicz, Rebecca Marder and Isabelle Huppert. The comedy and mystery genre film features Madeleine, a young and beautiful actress with no money and not much talent, who lives in Paris in the 1930s. Unfortunately, he is accused of murdering a famous producer. With the help of her best friend Pauline, a young unemployed lawyer, she is acquitted of murder in self-defense. Apparently, a new life full of success and fame awaits her, but what really happened is yet to be revealed.

“Lie with Me” by Olivier Payon starring Guillaume de Tonquedec, Victor Belmondo and Guillen Londes.

The play tells the following story: After agreeing to become the ambassador of a famous cognac brand that is celebrating its two hundredth anniversary, novelist Stéphane Belcourt returns to his hometown for the first time in 35 years. There she meets Lucas, the son of her first love. Memories flood him: the first experiences of adolescence, the indomitable desire, the bodies that come together, a passion that must be quenched. The name of this first love was Thomas, he was 17 years old.

“Memories of Paris”, directed by Alice Winocour and starring Virginie Efira, Benoît Magimel and Grégory Colin. In the plot, Mia is trapped in a Parisian bistro during a terrorist attack on a Saturday night from which she emerges alive. Three months later, still unable to get her life back on track and remembering only fragments of that night, Mia decides to check in with the survivors of the attack and delve into their memories to find a way back to happiness. Did. The genre is drama.

“A New Beginning” by Philippe Lefebvre, starring Franck Dubosc and Carine Viard. Ellen and Diane have been together for 30 years in this romantic comedy. Ellen, in her mind, is still 30 years old. But things are very different for Dianne. Routine, empty nest syndrome and a job where turning 50 is like an incurable disease produces little euphoric effect for him. Ellen loves Diane with all her heart and is willing to do something unexpectedly crazy for her, something that is very risky, to help her get her vitality back.

“A Serious Job”, directed by Thomas Lilti and starring Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet and Adèle Exarchopoulos. It is a dramatic comedy starring Benjamin, a student who, after failing in medicine and despite his lack of experience, accepts a job as a mathematics teacher at a school in the Paris suburbs. Without receiving any training, he discovers the difficulties and benefits of being a teacher in a secondary school, where he will meet a group of young people and colleagues with whom he will form close relationships and who will change his view of said profession. Will give.

The film presents an interesting picture about school teaching. – Iris Ceballos Alvarado