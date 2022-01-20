French fries, toxicity risk. The reason why they are harmful to health

French fries have a high risk of toxicity: let’s see why they are harmful to health.

Potatoes are among the most popular foods in the world: since they are very versatile, they are cheap and above all they can be included in countless recipes, they are hardly missing in people’s homes.

When you want to prepare something quick and easy, the choice often falls on French fries. Once the potatoes have been peeled, your side dish will be ready in a super short time. Someone does it even faster, buying frozen ones that already have the right shape and are already without peel.

This dish falls into both the category of fast food (fast food) and in that of junk food (Junk food): they are difficult to digest and are not recommended when you have problems such as ulcers, gastritis and reflux. Those who are overweight should necessarily avoid them, as well as those suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus due to their very high glycemic index.

Those in bags also have a high concentration of sodium and should therefore be eliminated from the diet by those suffering from hypertension. Any type of fried potato, however, contains molecules that are harmful to health: according to some studies there is a close correlation with some diseases.

The debates regarding this preparation have always been open: some important researches have examined the role of these molecules in the formation of pathologies.

French fries, toxicity risk: because they are bad for your health

French fries are delicious and are often loved even by the little ones. Children, at an early age, tend to avoid healthy dishes such as vegetables and to satisfy them these real bombs are put on the tables.

This is true for most fried foods, but in particular for potato chips which can be highly toxic. Among the molecules present in this dish that are harmful to the body is the famous one Acrylamide. According to some important studies, this substance develops during the frying processes at high temperatures.

Acrylamide has a neurotoxic and carcinogenic nature: it therefore hurts the nervous system and increases the risk of developing some form of cancer. According to some studies, a pregnant woman should avoid taking it because this molecule would harm all the tissues of her body and especially the fetus.

To reduce the impact, it is necessary to avoid reusing the same oil and above all to control its temperature which must not be excessive (due to the speech made on acrylamide).

As if all this were not enough, the high fat content negatively affects the metabolism and also affects body weight.

Potatoes are delicious in all ways: to avoid risks and heavy repercussions on the body, they could be prepared in the oven, for example.