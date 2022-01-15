French is a constant for Pioli’s team

Trying to carry out a detailed analysis including the 121 minutes of the match between Milan and Genoa, it is possible to denote and underline the best and the worst in the field of the Rossoneri squad. A turning point in the match of Pioli’s team, undoubtedly, was given by the changes by the Emilian coach with Saelemaekers and above all Leao capable of giving speed and unpredictability to the Rossoneri’s offensive maneuvers. Who, however, has been a constant in performance in all situations of the Italian Cup match, including the difficult first half, is Pierre Kalulu. The French defender, a real wild card in the back ward, was initially deployed as a right-back but then moved to the center after Tomori’s injury. Result? Equal performance, if not even better, a signal that denotes not only the qualities of the 2000 class but also the great concentration of the former Lyon who, during the match in progress, was able to change positions in an excellent way.





RESERVE TO WHO? – Although Pioli has repeatedly reiterated the concept that there are no hierarchies in the Milan squad, there is no doubt that Pierre Kalulu is not objectively considered a starter. The many absences, the turnover and the many unavailability at AC Milan, however, have pushed Kalulu to take the field more and more regularly, as demonstrated by the 19 appearances of the season. Thinking back to the performances offered by the Rossoneri in these appearances, we can ask ourselves: how many games has the Frenchman made a mistake? The answer is simple: as many as the millions he had to pay out at Lyon. Yes, it is objectively true that the Rossoneri paid a compensation of 480,000 euros to Lyon, but the player arrived as a free agent after a long scouting activity which testifies to the efficiency of the Rossoneri observers.





JOLLY ROSSONERO – One of the most surprising aspects of Pierre Kalulu is the Frenchman’s ability to impact the team, both from the first minute and during the match, after a more or less prolonged period on the bench. The strength to be ready is not an obvious quality but on the contrary denotes great concentration and impeccable maturity, absolutely unconventional for a class of 2000 in his second season among professionals. To the mental application the French adds a great defensive attention and also a great flexibility. The 2000 class, in fact, can cover at least three positions in the four-man defense or right, left and central full-back. This, in particular, is the evaluation of Milannews.it after the match against Genoa: “As a central or full-back, Pierre’s performance remains constant and qualitatively high. He also allows himself some high-quality advances.” A great wealth, therefore, both for the player and for a Milan often in emergency who can count on a real joker. “The young man at Kalulu ‘, therefore, is the manifesto of what Milan is looking for in the young players in which it invests: a promising player but ready to make an impact in the first team.