French luxury brands must do better

After a 2021 edition in a restricted committee due to the pandemic, the MET Gala made its big comeback last May. And if the event seems far removed from the marketing concerns of brands, it is nevertheless an excellent digital showcase for fashion. Launchmetrics has proven it. For several years now, the firm has been monitoring the media value impact of brands and personalities present on the red carpet. Bad news for French luxury brands: only one is present in the top 5 2022. A bad sign. Because while web 3.0 is being put in place, French brands will have to adopt the new codes very quickly if they do not want to lose the link with new generations of consumers.

Why is the MET Gala important for French luxury brands?

Each year, the MET Gala organized in New York by Vogue is one of the fashion world’s unmissable events. Not only are the personalities of entertainment, sport and politics present, but the Met Gala is organized by Vogue, whose impact on the world of luxury remains considerable. The arrival of the stars is broadcast on Vogue TV and commented on on social networks. And this visibility is colossal.

According to Launchmetrics, the 2021 Super Bowl, one of the most watched sporting events in the world, generated $520 million in media impact value. The 2022 MET Gala did better: $543 million. The event has accumulated more than 16 million views via Vogue tv. And overall, it generated 260 million views on all social networks.

The numbers are staggering. And they demonstrate how being visible at the MET Gala can be decisive for brands. This is all the more true for French luxury brands which have been reinvesting in the American market since its tremendous economic rebound in 2021. At a time when the United States is once again becoming the el dorado of luxury, it is good to recall the rules of the game to ensure its visibility in this highly competitive market.

Launchmetrics deciphers the media value impact of the MET Gala

In detail, Launchmetrics configures its media value impact calculation algorithm based on several criteria. It assigns a monetary value to each post, message and engagement generated by the content. The algorithm also values ​​the quality of the reputation of the sources that relay the messages as well as the quality of the target audience.

To surf on the visibility of the MET Gala, luxury brands have every interest in aiming for the quality of content to ensure their virality. The key reward? The possibility of reaching a very large global audience, already attracted by the world of luxury. So many very interesting prospects for brands.

Versace: undisputed master of the MET Gala

In this regard, the star brand is the Italian house Versace. For the second consecutive year, it obtains the first place of the Launchmetrics ranking. The firm even points out that Versace has improved its performance. This year, Versace reached $31.2 million in Media Value Impact (MIV). This is almost 6 million more than in 2021.

More importantly: Versace widens the gap against its competitors. In second place, Moschino only gets $16 million from MIV. In third position, Gucci garners 13.5 million. Louis Vuitton, fourth with 12.6 million, and Tom Ford, fifth with 10.3 million, bring up the rear.

E-marketing: no possible error in the choice of muses

Vuitton, the only French house in the ranking. Chanel dressed the organizer of the evening, Anna Wintour, but is not present in the top 5. The Dior house, third in the ranking in 2019, is not present in this top 5 either. French luxury brands can be proud of their financial success, why isn’t their visibility stronger?

Launchmetrics analysis shows that the luxury brands that have the strongest impact are those that choose ambassadors who can generate interest. Versace was thus able to count on Blake Lively to boost its media value impact. The actress was the second most-followed personality of the night, with an MIV score of $38.9 million. A virality reinforced by other personalities dressed in Versace: the singer Cardi B, the supermodel Gigi Hadid as well as the influencer Chiara Ferragni.

Anna Wintour may have come in fourth in the rankings, but her $16.9 million MIV didn’t benefit Chanel. The cause ? Unlike other personalities followed on social networks, Anna Wintour does not arouse marked enthusiasm among the youngest targets. Unlike the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, who monopolize the top 10 most followed personalities, Anna Wintour is not a cultural reference for Gen Z consumers. And this may be a costly strategic error. at the French house.

Why do French luxury brands fail at the MET Gala?

Another strategic error: French luxury brands did not communicate much around the Met Gala. Ahead of the ceremony, Versace offered on Instagram a retrospective of Donatella Versace’s best looks for previous editions. The Italian house then quickly posted photos of its stars on the red carpet. The little extra? Many details on the creation of the dresses and the historical references related to the theme of the evening.

On the side of the French houses, the coverage was much lighter. Only three Instagram posts for Dior… and none for Chanel. The Vuitton house, for its part, played the game by offering preview shots of outfits. The stars, muses and friends of the house posed with designer Nicolas Ghesquière. And Vuitton took the opportunity to communicate on its commitment to circular fashion. Indeed, each outfit worn was made up of previous outfits from the house’s archives.

The Vuitton house has perfectly grasped the interest of capitalizing on the MET Gala exhibition to convey its message of a cutting-edge and committed house. A strategy that explains why Vuitton takes fourth place in the Launchmetrics 2022 ranking.