French midfielder assures the future of Keylor Navas at PSG

The portal Le Parisien referred to the continuity or not of Keylor Navas at PSG and almost confirms what will happen to him.

After the shameful elimination against Real Madrid, PSG will undergo a series of important changes and the squad will be the most affected. It seems that the managers listened to Keylor Navas and they will make changes, but this could directly affect their future within the Parisian club.

According to Le Parisien, the Parisian goalkeeper is on the list of players who will not continue next season. Along with him they will accompany him Angel Di Mariawhose contract expires at the end of June; Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba Y Layvin Kurzawa. In addition, other players could join.

The reason for the departure of Keylor Navas is that he lost the position with Gianliugi Donnarumma and they will aim to give him place to the goalkeepers of the PSG academy. In this way, they will not be reinforced with new players in that position and the Costa Rican will have to find a new club that wants to sign him.

Loan or purchase will be the exit options for the former Real Madrid because he has a valid contract until 2024. It is strange that the renewal took place recently and now they decide that he is no longer at the club. In any case, there would already be several interested in the tico.

On the other hand, PSG’s main goal is to extend Kylian Mbappé’s contract and prevent him from going to Merengue. In the last hours they left the door open to a possible principle of agreement to renew, but nothing is confirmed yet. We’ll see if they can convince him.