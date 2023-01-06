French Montana and Rob49: shooting in music video recordings – USA – International

The Miami-Dade County Police Department reported a shooting on Thursday night, outside a restaurant in the city of Miami Gardens, where a renowned Moroccan rapper was recording a collaboration for his new album.

According to what was reported by the US chains ‘FOX News’ and ‘CBS News’, at least ten people were injured as a result of the shots. According to the preliminary report provided by security forces, the incident occurred minutes after 8 pm (Florida time).

A musician – identified as CED Mogul – who went to the vicinity of The Licking restaurant to see the composer French Montana record with Rob49 gave details of what happened: “As the crowd watched Montana sing, someone’s watch and wallet were stolen. That caused the situation to escalate.”.

Seconds later, between 10 and 15 shots were heard. One of the many projectiles hit Rob49 himself. When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple victims lying on the ground. Paramedics and the Miami-Dade Fire Department also witnessed the scene.

Four of the potential 10 injured had to be transported to area hospitals. One of them is in critical condition. “We are still working on [la escena]. There were multiple shots and injuries,” said MGPD detective Diana Gorgue. “Everything is still very fresh,” she added next.

(Also read: Video: thieves went into a ravine while escaping in a stolen car).

“There were like at least 15 shots. It happened so fast. The gun sounded like an assault rifle. I ran away. When I came back, I only heard cries for help,” Mogul recounted. Hours after the shooting, an NBC journalist shared images that showed the moments before the massacre.

“CED Mogul shared this video in which rappers French Montana and Rob49 can be seen in the backseat of a car, both during the filming of the video and before the incident took place. Around 10 gunshot wounds were reported. Rob49 is among themRyan Nelson tweeted.

The Nation (Argentina) GDA