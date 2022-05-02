French NATO soldiers carry out exercises with live ammunition in Romania

French NATO soldiers conduct exercises with live ammunition in Romania alongside troops from other countries. They are part of the deployment of soldiers from different countries in the region, and will take part in the organization’s Enhanced Surveillance Activities.

“They have trained with all weapons. We had mortar fire, anti-tank missile fire, rifles, machine guns and sharpshooters,” says Adrien, a French Army soldier.

Some 150 French soldiers are currently stationed at the Cincu polygon. They arrived in Romania at the end of February and were initially assigned to the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase near the Black Sea.

“Soldiers from all countries come here to train together, we can exchange knowledge with the Polish, Romanian and American army, of course,” explains Clement, another French NATO officer.

“With the Romanians we share some weapons for training. They also test our assault weapon, it’s good to have the chance to train with other nations,” explains Louls, also a French soldier.

The French army will permanently have several hundred soldiers stationed in Romania. Paris has agreed to take over NATO’s permanent battle group in this country.

Just a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO sent the Response Force to Romania. At the moment we have here more than 500 French troops and about 300 Belgian soldiers.