French Open: Emma Raducanu draws for the first round of Roland Garros | Tennis News – NewsGroove Uk







Emma Raducanu will play the Grand Slam on clay for the first time

Emma Raducanu fired a French Open first-round qualifier at Roland Garros.

The 19-year-old Briton is playing a Grand Slam on clay for the first time at senior level and is seeded 12th.

Raducanu recently suffered from a back injury and was forced to withdraw from her Italian Open first round match against Bianca Andreescu.

Harriet Dart takes on former quarter-finalist Martina Trevisan and Heather Watson has drawn 19-year-old French wildcard Elsa Jacquemot.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have been drawn in the same quarter of the men’s draw and could meet in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic will start his campaign against Yoshihito Nishioka while Nadal will face Australian Jordan Thompson. Carlos Alcaraz fired a first-round qualifier.

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are the two Britons in action at Roland Garros.

Norrie will start his campaign against a French wild card Manuel Guinard and Evans will meet world number 44 Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina.

