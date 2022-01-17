French presidential elections, the “rally in odorama” by the socialist candidate Mélenchon- Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

A very expensive event, with “olfactory and immersive” technologies in Nantes, for France Insoumise candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon: the polls give it 9%, far from the favorite Macron (26%)

After the holograms of 2017, Jean-Luc Mélenchon plays the technological card again to shake up the unmotivated French left: an «olfactory and immersive» rally with 5,000 people, giant screens and perfumes against resignation to an announced defeat.

The leader of France Insoumise yesterday in Nantes reiterated his diversity with respect to the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and the former Minister of Justice Christiane Taubira – “I’m not their friend, let it be clear once and for all” -, he renewed the refusal to participate in the primaries – “We do not need union but clarity” – and claimed his solitary race towards the Elysée: the latest Ifop poll gives it 9%, far from Macron (26%) and the second tied ranks Valérie Pécresse and Marine Le Pen (17%), but still the strongest among the candidates of the gauche.

«We had to impress and that’s what we’re doing! – said the 70-year-old Mélenchon as soon as he got on stage accompanied by electronic music -. We wanted to stage our great vision of the world ”, because politics is a question of reason but also of emotions, as his advisers explained the day before. And if the left struggles to excite with the program, off to the multisensory show “in world premiere”.

Mélenchon spoke on a stage placed in the center of the audience, in turn surrounded by four giant screens with 28K definition, on which images of the solar system began to appear “because it is from space that you better understand what there is to do here. on Earth, ”said Mélenchon. Then images of the sea to evoke renewable energies, and of the countryside with scents (from orange to musk) that the masks distributed at the entrance did not help to identify.

However, from a spectacular point of view, the Nantes rally kept its promises, confirming Mélenchon’s desire to break the codes of political communication (as it already did with the holograms and simultaneous rallies of the previous presidential campaign), at a cost of 300,000. euro, 100 thousand more than in a traditional meeting.

As for the contents, the leader of the radical left in case of victory has proposed an increase in the minimum monthly wage to 1,400 euros net, a pension at 60 years and 40 years of contributions, the controlled price of basic necessities, and a ceiling for inheritance rights: “Over 12 million, I’ll take everything.”