French rap still monopolizes the top rankings on streaming platforms

We noticed it in 2019 , it was already confirmed for the year 2021 , the results for the summer of 2022 once again support the absolute domination of French rap over the consumption of online music on streaming platforms. The Spotify and Deezer services on Wednesday unveiled the most listened to titles of the summer (between the end of June and the end of August) by users in France, and once again, almost all of the titles are French-speaking rap songs.

And the undisputed hits of this summer are two “featurings” of rap stars: on the one hand, Alonzo, Soprano’s ex-comrade in the Psy4 de la rime (for the oldest). With Ninho and Naps, he was a hit with “Tout va bien”. On the other side, Zeg P accompanied by SCH and Hamza on the title “Fade Up”. They both occupy (but in a different order) the first two places in the Spotify and Deezer rankings (Apple Music, the third major platform in France, has not yet communicated its tops).

Fresh, winner of the show “Nouvelle école”, in the tops

The podium is completed by an English-speaking artist: Rema. The Nigerian artist, whose merits Barack Obama had praised in 2020, released his first album. The extract “Calm Down”, an ideal afrobeat title for the summer, is in third position in the ranking.

Marseille rapper Jul, who released his new album just before the start of the summer, also appears in these tops with “I knew everything”, ranked 7th on Deezer as on Spotify. There is also one of the titles highlighted by the Netflix show “Nouvelle école”: the Belgian rapper Fresh, winner of this tele-hook entirely devoted to rap, appears in the tops with his song “Chop”.

Harry Styles and… Kate Bush among the hits

The only foray into pop of this top 10, the alliance of two heavyweights: American Camila Cabello, with her hit “Bam Bam” in duet with Ed Sheeran released in the spring, remained in the top 10 on both platforms while the summer. No trace, however, of his duet with Stromae, “Mon amour” released in mid-summer.

At Spotify, we also find “As it was” by Briton Harry Styles , the tube of the former singer of the group One Direction with very 80s accents. But the biggest incursion of the 80s in the ranking, and the most surprising, is that of a title more than 35 years old: “Running up that hill” by Kate Bush, the title put forward by the series Stranger Things. Globally, these two songs were the most listened to all summer on Spotify.