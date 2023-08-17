French-Style Ultra-Luxury – Gentleman MX

The coordinates of this spectacular and exquisite luxury hotel take us to Cape Antibes, in the heart of the Côte d’Azur, on the French Riviera, between Nice and Cannes. It all started in the old fortified town of Antibes, which has now been transformed into the vibrant and bohemian municipality of Juan-les-Pins. It doesn’t matter where you look at it, everything here is luxury and good taste. Conceived as an exclusive haven for artists and writers in the mid-19th century thanks to the visionary mind of French journalist and Le Figaro founder Hippolyte de Villersant, plunging into the guest book of this opulent hotel is like doing . Interesting history of the past 152 years of chic. Hemingway, Zweig or Scott Fitzgerald – who wrote ‘Tender is the Night’ here inspired by the hotel – were the first to occupy this privileged enclave, which smells of the Mediterranean – pines, cedars, palm trees and Thanks to a delicious forest of aromatic plants – and it tastes like the best of French taste: good taste, elegance and je ne sass quoi float in the air and convey security and exclusivity in equal measure.

Later came artists of stature such as Chagall, Monet or Picasso, who did not abandon their stay at the hotel to expose their side as a painter of plates and other ceramic pieces, which they prepared and cooked in the neighboring town of Vallauris. The same furnace, today owned by the ceramicist Agnes Sandahl, provides Cap-Eden-Rock with some of the most exquisite and distinctive tableware: no piece is exactly like another. The history of this resort is also the history of cinema for the last 75 years, in the same years when the very famous Cannes Film Festival has just arrived. The big parties are not held in Cannes, they are held at Cap-Eden-Rock, because the four biggest US distributors have over the years reserved 25 percent of the hotel for their stars, producers and managers. No one knows in Cap d’Antibes who is going to fill the hotel to its glamourous capacity until 48 hours before the festival starts. Because this Eden offers its distinguished guests many advantages and guarantees, starting with the most important: discretion.

Coinciding with Cannes, with the permission of Albert of Monaco and his illustrious principality, the Côte d’Azur also celebrates in Cap-Eden-Roc what is probably its most glamorous event: the amfAR Gala, the one that raises the most money is the fight against AIDS. A red super-carpet that occupies the entire main promenade of Cap-Eden-Rock Garden and is nicknamed the Dressed Party. Helping to raise more than $245 million to save lives, this exceptionally dazzling social event was hosted this year by an extraordinary host, His Excellency Robert De Niro, and three exceptionally energetic stars who performed at the Biorhythms of the Staff were ready to fire. : Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX.

Access to a chair at the amfAR Gala costs around $17,000 for a ‘simple’ ticket and $44,000 for a preferred table closest to the stage. If you’re one of the lucky few who has a lot of money, you can still improve your odds by paying $440,000 for a preferred table where twelve of your very lucky best friends will be able to join you.

Among the scandalously rich at this amfAR event we find Mohammed al-Turki, filmmaker and philanthropist; Milla Jovovich and her daughter Ever Anderson; Sam Bankman-Fried, the American billionaire creator of a thriving cryptocurrency exchange; singers Julian Lennon and Cynthia Erivo; millionaire producer Milutin Gatsby; actors Tom Hanks, Kate Hudson, Laura Linney, Eva Longoria and Michelle Williams; Or Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who arrived at the event with a great taste in his mouth from his success with Elvis at Cannes last year. In other words, there is nothing in the history of the amfAR Gala to envy the Oscars.

But let’s go back to the stories and spectacular appearance that have shaped this exquisite Napoleon III-style hotel, with nine hectares of land, direct access to the sea and a delicious heated saltwater pool – three meters from the Mediterranean Sea But arranged on a rocky terrace. , How could it be otherwise, the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc has its own fleet of Riva yachts with which to conquer this privileged Riviera from Saint-Tropez to Sanremo. Madonna, Sharon Stone, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, Antonio Banderas, Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, Natalie Portman or Steven Spielberg are just some of her undeniable contemporaries who have enjoyed the privileges of this unique Eden.

A spectacular list in which the past matters, and much more, as the walls speak and remember that passage and the illustrious visits of very important people such as the Duke of Windsor, the entire Kennedy clan – including a very young JFK surrounded by his parents. and brothers-, Marlene Dietrich, Gary Cooper, Rita Hayworth, Orson Welles, Romy Schneider, Kirk Douglas or Rock Hudson. Cap-Aden-Rock also functions perfectly as a love nest, as attested by the legendary couples created by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin or Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, who They are celebrating their many honeymoons one after the other. Very untimely and strong storm.

Since 2019, the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc has chef Eric Frechon as gastronomic consultant. With three Michelin stars earned at Le Bristol in Paris, Frechon works hand-in-hand with the Cap-Eden-Roc team to present a Mediterranean and Provençal menu in all of the hotel’s restaurants, which is quite an advanced experience in itself, too high. Artists, photographers, writers, politicians and much of Europe’s royalty have already enjoyed the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Now the only thing missing is you.