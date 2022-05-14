Frenkie de Jong, towards a brilliance of Paris SG?

PSG Mercato: Cited in PSG’s plans, Frenkie de Jong could leave Barça this summer. His trainer Xavi Hernandez confirmed it this Saturday afternoon.

PSG Mercato: Xavi’s big announcement on Frenkie de Jong

Landed in July 2019 against a check for 86 million euros, the former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder will not make old bones at FC Barcelona. Despite a long contract running until June 30, 2026, Frankie de Jong could be sacrificed by his management during the next summer transfer window. According to the Catalan media, Joan Laporta and his family will still have to rebalance the club’s accounts for the next few seasons.

The Barcelona management would thus be willing to make enormous sacrifices by bringing some of their best elements to the market. And according to the media Deportes CuatroXavi would have agreed to let Frenkie De Jong go and would like in particular to reconstitute his midfield with players in the same style of Pedri. Present at a press conference this Saturday, the Blaugranas coach has also confirmed the possibility of seeing the 25-year-old Dutch international leave Catalonia at the end of the season.

“For me, it is very important. He has started almost every time, except when he was replaced due to fatigue, weariness or competition. For me it is fundamental, but we all depend on the economic situation of the club., explained Xavi Hernandez. Georginio Wijnaldum’s compatriot could thus be one of the big hits of the coming summer, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and other European leaders ready to pay what it takes to get attached. its services.

PSG Mercato: Everything is relaunched for Frenkie de Jong

Announced very close to joining his former mentor Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this summer, as part of a transfer to 70 million euros, Frankie de Jong would still be a long way from Old Trafford. Indeed, Santi Ovalle has revealed in recent hours that the native of Arkel would be ready to comply with the decision by accepting his departure, but not at any price.

The SER journalist indicates in particular that the former partner of Lionel Messi does not intend to miss the next Champions League. If the Red Devils, currently 6th in the Premier League, fail to validate their ticket for next season, De Jong will not come.

“Frenkie has no intention of going to Manchester United. He denies the existence of an agreement. He is attracting interest from PSG, Bayern and Manchester City. He says he wants to stay and if he leaves it’s to go to a team of a higher level than Barça to win the Champions League.assures Santi Ovalle.

Ultimately, Frenkie de Jong could be convinced by the idea of ​​finding Messi and evolve in the same team as Neymar Jr, Marco Verratti and probably Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain would therefore still have every chance in this case.

To be continued…