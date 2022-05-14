Frenkie de Jong’s reasons for rejecting United and staying with Xavi

2022-05-13

The Man Utd It is behind the Frankie de Jong. The midfielder of Barcelona like a lot to Erik ten Hagwho will take the reins of the English club from next season and who already directed the Dutchman when they coincided in the Ajax.

The English press has published all this week that United are preparing an offer of €75 million for the footballer. At Barça they don’t rule out his sale, but not for less than 100 ‘kilos’.

Nevertheless, DeJong He is not in favor of leaving the Barça entity. In fact, he feels very comfortable and trusts that the following season will be different and they will lift titles from the hand of Xavi.

According to the newspaper Sportthe Dutchman wants to continue wearing Barça next season and turns a deaf ear to all the noise they make in England due to the interest coming from Old Trafford.