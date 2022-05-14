Frenkie de Jong’s reasons for rejecting United and staying with Xavi
2022-05-13
The Man Utd It is behind the Frankie de Jong. The midfielder of Barcelona like a lot to Erik ten Hagwho will take the reins of the English club from next season and who already directed the Dutchman when they coincided in the Ajax.
Piqué says he cried for Messi’s departure and receives a harsh response
The English press has published all this week that United are preparing an offer of €75 million for the footballer. At Barça they don’t rule out his sale, but not for less than 100 ‘kilos’.
Nevertheless, DeJong He is not in favor of leaving the Barça entity. In fact, he feels very comfortable and trusts that the following season will be different and they will lift titles from the hand of Xavi.
According to the newspaper Sportthe Dutchman wants to continue wearing Barça next season and turns a deaf ear to all the noise they make in England due to the interest coming from Old Trafford.
Although he has had irregular performances, DeJong dreams of succeeding Barcelona and believes that it can still grow a lot. The player struggled to sign when he was in the Ajax and half of Europe wanted him, showing that Barça was his first option.
Jong’s reasons for staying at Barcelona
Xavi’s confidence: the midfielder knows that his coach is counting on him. The aforementioned source reveals that the Catalan transferred his support to him and told him that he wants him in the team next season. Both trust the project.
Without Champions: De Jong understands that if he plays for United he will not play in the next European Cup, since the ‘Red Devils’ failed to qualify. The arrival of Ten Hag may help convince him, but playing the Europa League is not in his plans.
New house in Barcelona: Frenkie and his girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney have just bought a new home. They are very happy with everything the city has to offer and the treatment they have received. This greatly influences the footballer’s decision.