Fresco XL, from Norway an electric that promises 1,000 km of autonomy

For the moment it is about digital renderings and not even definitive, yet society has already opened pre-orders for his new car.

We first heard of this company in 2019 when they unveiled an electric sedan called Fresco Reverie that featured features that looked a bit like the Model S. Since then, though, there hasn’t been any big news on this one. startup. Now, however, Fresco Motors is once again making a name for itself thanks to a new car called simply XL .

Electric cars in Northern Europe they are having a great diffusion. It is not surprising, therefore, if in Norway the startup was born Fresh Motors with the aim of achieving the creation of electric cars. The particular name of the startup is a reference to Jacques Fresco, an American inventor who dreamed of extremely innovative cities from an energy point of view.

Fresco Motors shared very few details of the project. The name, XL, already makes us understand something of its characteristics. The shapes are a mix between an SUV and a minivan. The space inside the passenger compartment should not be missing since we are talking about the possibility of able to accommodate up to 8 people. The powertrain will have a double electric motor: therefore there will also be four-wheel drive.

Interesting that there will be a structural battery pack with a very high capacity although no details were provided. However, Fresco Motors for its XL speaks of a range of 1,000 km. According to the startup, the car will also have the V2L technology. Thus, it will be possible to use the traction battery to power an external electrical device. Moreover, thanks to the large interior space, it will be enough to fold the seats to be able to use the car as a sort of camper.

All very nice, too bad that, for the moment, there are only digital renderings that do not even show the interior: we do not know how the passenger compartment could be structured. Will it really come? Will we ever see at least one prototype? We will find out over time. If anyone is interested, Fresco XL can be pre-ordered by leaving one deposit of 1,000 euros. The final price? In the form with which you make the pre-order we talk about a approximate cost of 100,000 euros… XL not only for the space and the battery but also for the price.

Of course, if they had announced any dates or partners, it would have been much more convincing. We will see how the project will evolve.