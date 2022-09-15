Fresh meat, sausages… Cuban travelers will be able to import more food

The Cuban Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) updated its food authorization policy for entering the Island such as vacuum-packed fresh meat, pasteurized mature cheeses, sausages, canned seafood, fluid, evaporated and condensed milk, among others, cAs part of the imports carried out by travelers arriving in the country.

According to a resolution of September 5 of the state agency and the National Center for Animal Health, The new provision makes it more flexible to import food for human consumption that until now was prohibited for travelers.

In addition to include in the list of authorized foods vacuum-sealed and frozen, dehydrated or salted fresh meat from sheep, cattle, pigs and goats From eligible countries, apart from canned meat preserves, semi-processed and semi-cooked meat products are added under the same conditions.

These products must be of recognized commercial brands and must be in duly identified containers. They must have been produced in the countries that Cuba considers eligible due to their animal health conditions and the existence of agreements with their official Veterinary Services.

Those countries are the US, Spain, Portugal, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

On a temporary basis, the import of sausages is also authorized elaborated in the aforementioned countries and under the same conditions of packaging and identification.

are added to these mature pasteurized cheeses from any geographical area.

In the event that the food packaging is broken or damaged upon arrival in Cuba, the product will be seized and incinerated, the document warns.

On the other hand, the prohibition on the importation of meat of all kinds that is not vacuum packed, as well as merchandise of animal origin from wildlife, is maintained. in any form of presentation, as well as dairy products and their unpasteurized derivatives.

The MINAG clarifies that the eligible country of origin of the product is the one that appears on the label of the productand warns that this policy can be modified and updated regularly in response to the animal health situation in the countries where the food is produced.

Cubans are experiencing a crisis that especially affects food, so the new regulations would seek to achieve, as the government did before by allowing the importation of a greater quantity of industrial products, that the “mules” and the emigrants solve the problem.