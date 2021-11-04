Fresh momentum from Ether could push the price between $ 6,000 and $ 14,000, analysts predict

In early November, the cryptocurrency markets got underway again and many tokens surpassed their previous all-time highs. Bitcoin and Ethereum are obviously no exception: Bitcoin (BTC) has recaptured the $ 64,000 level while Ether (ETH) has surpassed the previous ATH, reaching $ 4,580 at the time of writing. Polkadot (DOT) also reached a new all-time high, thanks to the build-up by investors in anticipation of the upcoming parachain auctions.

The rise in Ether follows the recent “Altair” update, necessary for the merger with the Beacon Chain. This upgrade brings the network closer to the protocol transition to Ethereum 2.0, which will complete the transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that, from the low of $ 2,780 signed on September 29, the price of Ether rose 62.54% in just over a month, setting a new all-time high of $ 4,523 on November 2. .

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Here are some interesting opinions from traders and analysts about Ether’s recent price action, and where the token could be headed in the coming months.

The next impulse could project ETH to $ 6,000

A simple projection of the price of Ether was given to us by Michaël van de Poppe, a collaborator of Cointelegraph, who esteem a “impulse“with target between 6,000 and 6,400 dollars, expected between November 2021 and January 2022.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: Twitter

Analysts expect “another short breakout”.

Twitter user “John Wick” provides a clear warning for those bent on making a profit by suggesting another upcoming breakout for Ether.

ETH / USD daily chart. Source: Twitter

Wick reports:

“Ethereum continues to sign new all-time highs. Those who have been waiting with us all these months absolutely deserve it … Technically, there is another squeeze shading present. Watch out for another imminent breakout!”.

The 2017 fractal points to $ 14,000 per ETH

A final perspective offered by on-chain analyst Matthew Hyland compares Ether’s price action in 2017 with the current market structure:

“#Ethereum is just starting … The extreme movement is coming. $ 14,000 and up. “

Should such a fractal actually occur, Hyland indicates a potential target of at least $ 14,000 within the next two to three months.

The total capital of the cryptocurrency market is now $ 2.728 billion, with Ethereum’s dominance rate of 19.4%.

