Fresh money is coming for health workers. – AssoCareNews.it

“2022 Budget Bill: fresh and additional money arrives for the contract of health workers”.

«We are facing the concrete possibility of a turning point for Italian healthcare. Here the future of the nursing and non-medical health professions is at stake.

We are talking about the provisions contained in the draft of the 2022 Budget Bill, which should be transformed into reality by December.

During the umpteenth day of negotiations with Aran, for the renewal of the 2019-2021 contract in the health sector, Nursing Up dwelt precisely on the important innovations that emerged, in the course of the last hours, within this draft, indications that could concretely change the contractual destiny of many health professionals, and reiterated, in addition to the need to return to discuss the release of the mobility that thousands of NHS employees have been waiting for years, of the urgency to bring the negotiations to the heart of the issues of greatest interest, to finally give concrete answers to years of legitimate requests and requests, which until now have clashed with the reinforced concrete wall of indifference.

The nurses’ union recalled the contents of articles 154 and 151 of the adopted Budget Law, with which the allocation of new resources is finally foreseen.

A fund of 200 million, fresh money for the revision of the professional system, and the same amount made available to supplement the ancillary salary.

In short, these are the resources that we have been asking for a long time for health professionals, in addition to those that, in a small part, have already seen the light with the approval ofspecific allowance for nurses, the result of our struggles and our street battles, and will have to be paid right after the approval of the contract under discussion.

It is evident that the ongoing rules must be reflected in the concreteness and pragmatism of a contractual negotiation with theAran which so far has definitely traveled with the handbrake.



It is time to sharpen the confrontation between the parties. It is necessary to give impetus to the negotiations.

It is time, therefore, to take advantage by putting important issues on the table for discussion, such as the professional organization, lo unlocking of mobility up to now only hinted at, complex subjects, which certainly will require not short discussion times.

The additional resources, with those already allocated for the renewal of the contract, can be decisive for the development process of nurses and other health professionals.

We have been waiting for too long for the high professionalism of Italian nurses to finally be equalized, from an economic point of view, to European colleagues.

We are tired of seeing highly trained colleagues taken away to foreign countries that offer salaries that are still pure utopia for us today.



Now the word is in the hands of subsequent negotiations. Nurses and other health professions deserve a change and now there are the conditions to obtain it, to go all the way “, says De Palma determined