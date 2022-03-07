‘Fresh’, starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar Jones, has social networks asking for more

ads

This weekend, fans were in for a treat with the new horror movie Fresh, starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The movie premiered on Hulu on Friday and many people weren’t ready for the big twists. So far, online commentators seem to want more from writer Lauryn Kahn, director Mimi Cave, the cast, and this horror niche in general.

Fair warning: there are some spoilers for Fresh ahead. Fresh stars Edgar-Jones as Noa, a young woman turned off by the dating scene. After showing how poor online dating is at first, the film focuses on her new romance with a man named Steve (Stan). After a few dates, Noa ignores her defensive instincts and agrees to go on a trip with Steve, only to discover that he is more violent and twisted than any of the men she has tried to date before.

The film takes a common form of cruelty to a hyperliteral level in the same way other recent horror movies like Get Out have done, and the effect was surprising for many viewers this weekend. Some entered not knowing what to expect and were completely taken by surprise. Others urged their friends and family to watch the film, believing its message to be timely and important.

Fresh is streaming now on Hulu, and at this time there are no plans for a follow-up. However, if you read the fan tweets, you’ll see that many are looking forward to Kahn and Cave’s next collaboration.

‘Prequel, sequel, whatever’

I’ve never felt amazed, gaped, wide-eyed, curled up and screamed so loud, but #FreshMovie did it for me. This is a masterpiece of A, oh yes, pieces. Have I ever seen 🥩👀 I need a prequel, a sequel or whatever the showrunner can bring please!

— ชช. 365🐲🐭 (@chchanidapha) March 7, 2022

Fans wanted to see a spinoff that took Fresh’s concepts further, and many weren’t picky about the direction it could take.

Give us a sequel #Freshmovie

— Dakota Johnson Lovebot (@GoofyGublerrr) March 5, 2022

We need a sequel #FreshMovie pic.twitter.com/q5yVMbqoo8

— Senator Wale Abba (@waleabba) March 6, 2022

Others were more involved in the specific story that started with this movie. They wanted to see characters like Noa get on with their lives, and maybe see them tackle the industry they had stumbled upon by accident.

My God, this movie is so fucked up, I’m going to be thinking about this all week. Both Daisy and Sebastian give great performances and honestly the last 15 minutes were probably the most intense #FreshMovie pic.twitter.com/xs2x6UCmpq

— ً’ (@jodiestittiess) March 2, 2022

Some viewers knew immediately that Fresh would stick with them for days, weeks, or even longer. They were not prepared for the impact this movie had on their psyche.

Jesus, I see the sequel happening, the wife is now going to serve the men 🙄 #FreshMovie, we’ll see who knows better you stupid fuckers.

— Ella (@rachellebeaudoi) March 5, 2022

Some fans submitted their ideas for a sequel to this movie, showing how many different ways it could go.

I will never stop talking about cool. like everything about it is completely exceptional to me. direction by mimi, SEB AND DAISYS PERFORMANCES??!! the soundtrack, the editing, the color grading, the cinematography, the writing, the pacing???? I could go on FOREVER #FreshMovie pic.twitter.com/x6uoC9GaSm

— em 🙂 (@buckysharper) March 5, 2022

Many viewers marveled at all the incredible talent brought together in this film, both behind and in front of the camera. They wanted to see a team like this come together again.

prevnext The progression of Sebastian Stan

I appreciate the way Sebastian Stan’s roles have climbed in the release date order of his projects this year. 1. 355- bad boy spy2. Pam and Tommy: upset, jealous, not the best husband3. #FreshMovie – FULL OF DAMN CANNIBALS

— Kim (@kimstheworst) March 4, 2022

Finally, fans noted that Sebastian Stan’s characters have become progressively more evil and outlandish in his last two movies. They wondered how he could top it in his next release.

