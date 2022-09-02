Freshly Cosmetics opens a new physical store in the Westfield Glries shopping center in Barcelona

A new physical store of Freshly Cosmetics opens its doors on September 2 in the shopping center Westfield Glòries of Barcelona.

The new Freshly Store Glòries, the fifth of the digital and sustainable native startupwill be the the company’s first point of sale in a shopping center. In the premises, which has a total area of more than 130 square metersand located in the central square of the shopping center, you can find all the company’s products.

The multidisciplinary team of the Freshly Store Glòries, made up of five professionals, will be in charge of offering a close and personalized treatment to the Freshly Fans, who will be able to try the vegan products, formulated with more than 99% ingredients of natural origin and dermatologically tested. Total, about 80 references among facial, body, hair, makeup products (Freshly Makeup), products for boys and girls (Freshly Kids) and also for pets (Freshly Pets).

“Since 2019, when we opened our first Freshly Store in Barcelona, ​​we have always opted for street-level locations in the cities with the most Freshly Fans,” he says. Nico Arregui, Head of Retail at Freshly Cosmetics, adding that “We have been studying our presence in shopping centers for a long time and we believe that this new Freshly Store in Westfield Glòries will offer us almost unlimited possibilities when it comes to continuing to connect with Freshly Fans and offer them new experiences”. “We really want to start receiving them and share with them this brutal space in the central square of Westfield Glòries”, concludes Arregui.

Like the rest of the inaugurations, this opening will be accompanied by great discounts, gifts and surprises that will be announced over the next few days through the company’s social networks, with more than 1.7M followers.

In addition to this inauguration and that of the Freshly Store Seville, over the next few weeks, the company continues to work to reach more points in the country before the end of the year, which will be announced shortly.