Freshly married, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flew to Paris for their honeymoon

A week after their wedding in a Las Vegas chapel on July 16, 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck landed in the city of love for their honeymoon.

The newlyweds were photographed all over Paris, between July 23 and 24, 2022. But Mr. and Mrs. Affleck did not come alone. They took their respective children : Seraphina and Violet, born of the union of Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garner, and Maximilian and Emme, the twins of JLo and Marc Anthony.

The blended family stayed in the Hôtel de Crillon, in the 8th arrondissement, for these few days in Paris.

honeymoon and anniversary

On the program, a stroll on the Seine, romantic dinners, a walk in Paris… On Saturday July 23, the little family was photographed on Petrus III, a 21-meter yacht, embarked on a nice cruise.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent time with family but also as a couple. The stars enjoyed several one-on-ones and romantic dinners. On Saturday night, for example, they went to an ice cream shop, reports Harpers Bazaar.

In addition to this honeymoon, the singer celebrated her 53rd birthday on Sunday July 24. For the occasion, the newlyweds had a very Parisian escapade: between a walk on the Louvre esplanade and lunch at the Christian Dior restaurant.

Engagement 20 years after a first failure

Since the wedding celebration, Jennifer Lopez has taken her husband’s surname to the Civil Registry. She now calls herself Madame Jennifer Lynn Affleck. J-Lo had announced her engagement a few months earlier, in April 2022, in her newsletter OnTheJLo.

Their history dates back to the early 2000s. They met on the set of the movie Gigli (troubled loves) in 2001. A year later, they were already engaged but postponed their wedding date, before announcing their separation in 2004.

An announcement that has the effect of a bomb in Hollywood while their relationship was extremely publicized and scrutinized by the paparazzi.

But, surprise, 18 years later, after having both married on their own and started their own families, Bennifer reunited.

In 2021, a kiss in a Los Angeles restaurant between the two stars, photographed without their knowledge, testified to a return to their romance. A few weeks later, Jennifer Lopez formalized their couple on her Instagram account, posting a photo of them kissing, for the singer’s birthday.