Frida Gustavsson confesses that Lagertha was her great inspiration for Freydis

MADRID, 3 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Frida Gustavsonthe actress who plays Freydis Eriksdottir in the Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla confesses to having been inspired by the protagonist of the original series, the already legendary Lagertha brought to life by Katheryn Winnick.

This has been confirmed by the actress in an interview with Games Radar in which, in addition, she has assured that her intention is to pick up Winnick’s baton in the original series in order to “carry the torch of this female lead, this violent warrior.”

Although inspired by Lagertha, she also recognizes that both are very different characters in terms of the way they assume their legacies. And it is that Freydis, the protagonist of Valhalla, is also very unique even compared to her brother, Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) as recognized by the actress herself.

“They are very different people. He has taken on the legacy of Erik the Red, his father, quite differently“, expressed Gustavsson, whose idea is precisely to keep alive the heritage of female characters with character in Vikings.

“Where Freydis is bold, tenacious, and resistant to change, Leif is more judicious. Their relationship is like ying and yang, they learn from each other“, concluded the actress.

Vikings: Valhalla follow in the footsteps of three Viking protagonists, Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdson (Leo Suter), between the years 1002 and 1066. One of the fundamental enclaves in the plot is the fictional Norwegian city of Kattegat, Ragnar’s home Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) from which the different Viking tribes brought together by King Canute will launch their attack against England to avenge the cruel massacre perpetrated a year earlier on Saint Bricio’s day.