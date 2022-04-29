Frida Sofía breaks the silence: “The person I needed the most taught me that I don’t need anyone”

Audios with the voice of Alejandra Guzmán have been leaked. There he is heard assuring that frida sofia It’s out of his will. The young singer and businesswoman has been disinherited. In relation to her daughter, you can hear how La Guzmán says: “Let her take charge of her life.”

In the full audio you can hear that Alejandra Guzmán says: “That the two departments put them in my name completely and nothing happens anymore. I am the sole owner; put the other two in my name and in case something happens, I put Apolo –Apolo is the son of his brother Luis Enrique Guzmán-. I want to make a will and I’m going to leave everything to Apolo, it’s worth it to me”.

The words supposedly addressed to Frida Sofía are harsh and she says: “And that one hundred percent be for her -in reference to the apartment in which she currently lives- and that she take charge of her life, her things and that God bless her.” . I don’t need to see her or anything, since she takes charge of her life“.

Given the above, the words expressed by Frida Sofía on Instagram are for many the undoubted response to her mother’s audios. Frida posted a photo that reads: “The person I needed the most taught me that I don’t need anyone.” The public partially supports Frida, and they tell her that she can get ahead without her mother’s help, that she is not alone, and they motivate her to be strong. “That’s right, Frida, you can,” they tell her.

Here we share a video where you can listen to the audios of Alejandra Guzmán:

Read more about Frida Sofia:

They filter audios where Alejandra Guzmán confirms that she disinherited Frida Sofía

Michelle Salas is in Miami: territory of Frida Sofía

Myrka Dellanos does not approve of Alejandra Guzmán’s position before Frida Sofía: The Hot Table