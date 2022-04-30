Frida Sofía for Alejandra Guzmán: “I hope I haven’t done anything wrong, here in the United States Guzmán doesn’t take away the criminal”

The fat and the skinny searched and found frida sofia. Her journalist Alex Rodríguez approached her in the streets of Miami, to find out if she was aware that Alejandra Guzmán had apparently sold an apartment in which they allegedly co-owned her. The young woman says she does not know anything about this, and everything indicates then that she was not notified about her sale. This would imply that she therefore did not receive any payment on the settlement of the same, something that essentially belongs to her, since both were supposedly owners of the property.

“I hope I haven’t done anything wrong, here in the United States Guzmán doesn’t take away the criminal“, Frida Sofía told the cameras of El Gordo y la Flaca.

After these words, it could be intuited that Frida could be willing to take legal action against La Guzmán, who has made headlines again after some audios were leaked to the press, where she is heard saying that her daughter Frida Sofía has been left out of his will. And it seems that the rocker is willing to leave her entire legacy to her nephew, Apolo.

In the audio you can hear him saying: “I don’t need to see her or anything, since she takes charge of her life.” If you want to know more, click here.

Faced with such news, Frida Sofía has not spoken out loud, but she left a strong and forceful message on her social networks, which seems to be her total response to what is currently happening with Alejandra Guzmán and her inheritance.

