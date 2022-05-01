Frida Sofía reacts to being disinherited by Alejandra Guzmán

Frida Sofía shared a message on social networks after learning that her mother, Alejandra Guzmán, left her out of her inheritance.

IN CONTEXT: Alejandra Guzmán disinherits her daughter Frida Sofía

Audios were recently leaked in which the singer Alejandra Guzmán is heard confessing that the heir to her fortune will be her nephew Apolo. In addition, it was revealed that Guzmán sold a property that she had in common with her daughter, Frida Sofía.

Given this, Frida Sofía shared a meme to make fun of the situation. She posted a video in which a person appears mixing music in which she read: “Like when they disinherit you, but the party goes on.”

When interviewed in an American media, Frida said that she was not aware that her mother had sold an apartment they had in common, but, if true, Alejandra Guzmán would be in legal trouble.

“I haven’t talked to Alejandra for years, I don’t know what to tell you, but I don’t know anything about what you’re telling me, I know that she had her company, but she can’t sell the apartment without my consent. We are partnerswe are 50/50″, he indicated.

He further commented:

“I do not live with a fucking apartment, or anything, on the contrary, I hope I have not done anything wrong because here in the United States, Guzmán does not take away the criminal bro”, he concluded.