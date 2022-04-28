Entertainment

Frida Sofía shows off her boyfriend and eats him with kisses

After that in our Tuesday of TV Notes, we will show you the audios where Alejandra Guzmán makes it clear that she will not leave any inheritance to her daughter Frida Sofíashe is very much in love on social networks.

At the beginning of April, Frida Sofía was seen with a handsome man and immediately raised suspicions about a possible romance.

Now, Alejandra’s daughter appeared with this mysterious heartthrob And he ate it with kisses!

Frida Sofía shows off her boyfriend

In the images that she uploaded to her Instagram stories, Frida has fun waking up her boyfriend playing with his hair, which is painted pink and blue and wrote, “I love him”.

In more images, Frida and her boyfriend continue lying on the bed because they just woke up and when writing, “it’s mine”, gave him many kisses, while he waved to the camera.

Frida Sofía shows off her boyfriend

Finally, Frida showed that even her pet is very happy with the boy who has her in love and wrote, “Philippe Valentino is more obsessed than me”along with images of her boyfriend and his pet playing.

Until now, the identity of the young man has been kept secret, although in early April, during the morning program ‘Hoy’, the hosts revealed that could be an entrepreneur in the music industry, who would not only be helping her create new music but to forget about family problems with a tender relationship.

Frida Sofía shows off her boyfriend

