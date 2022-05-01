Frida Sofía warns Alejandra Guzmán after having disinherited her: “Guzmán does not take away the criminal”

After the news of Alejandra Guzmán disinheriting her daughter, Frida Sofía, and in his place he put his nephew in the estate, the young model does not remain silent.

And it is that in recent months the 30-year-old has given much to talk about after she was arrested a few months ago, and now she reappears with everything and a boyfriend.

Related news

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago, a close friend of the rocker He announced that he is going to erase his only daughter from his will, and will pass his inheritance into the hands of his nephew.

Worst of all, the sale of one of the three apartments that the two bought as part of a company that the two started with a 50-50 was also announced.

Mother and daughter have been estranged for several years now. Photo: Twitter

A few days after the news was released, the young woman decides to respond to her mother through the screens of “El gordo y la flaca” from Univisión and this is what he said.

Frida Sofía threatens her mother

And it is that the young woman decided to speak once and for all before the famous Spanish-speaking chain, on the sale of the apartment or its permanence in her will.

“I haven’t talked to Alejandra for years, I don’t know what to tell you, but I don’t know anything about what you’re telling me. I know that she had her company but she cannot sell the apartment without my consent. We are partners -associates-, we are 50/50?, she mentioned.

The young woman hopes that her mother does not make illegal movements. Photo: IG / ifridag

In addition, the young woman hopes that her mother has not made a legal trick, since she could get into serious trouble with the US authorities, since the company belonged to both.

“I don’t live with a pinch* apartment, or anything, on the contrary, I hope I haven’t done anything wrong because here in the United States, Guzmán doesn’t take away the criminal bro,” he mentioned.

In addition, the young woman assures that she does not mind being in her will, since she has been able to make her own fortune based on her work and companies that she manages hand in hand with her father.

So far the singer has not given any statement. Photo: IG / ifridag

GBR.