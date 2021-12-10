Friday 10 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Gomorra – Final Season Ep. 7 and 8

Gomorra – Final Season Ep. 7 and 8 – ORIGINAL SKY PRODUCTION

After yet another setback, Genny is forced to ask entrepreneurs for money in order to get back on his feet. Meanwhile, Ciro and Nunzia receive an unexpected visit. To win Ciro’s competition, Genny forces his bosses to sell cocaine for half the price. The move seems to work, but Ciro also has something in store for Genny.

Suburbicon

George Clooney directs Matt Damon and Julianne Moore in a black comedy written by the Coen brothers. 1950s: the arrival of a black family causes chaos in a residential neighborhood.

8 Bit Christmas

Nostalgic comedy with Steve Zahn and Neil Patrick Harris, based on the novel of the same name. Chicago, 1980s: a 10-year-old boy sets out in search of the greatest video game console.

Baby Boss

From the director of ‘Madagascar’ a hilarious animated film by DreamWorks nominated for the Oscar 2018. The arrival of a despotic little brother turns the life of young Tim upside down.

Arthur and Merlin: Knights of Camelot

The charm of the British Middle Ages in an adventurous fantasy. King Arthur allies himself with the Wizard Merlin and gathers his Knights to unseat the devious Modred from the throne of Camelot.

Militia

Gripping ‘gun thriller’, Henry Dunham’s first feature. The shooting at the funeral of a policeman reveals the existence of a traitor within a small group of militiamen.

Sideways – Traveling with Jack

1 Oscar for Alexander Payne’s road movie with Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church. A writer and an actor embark on a journey through California vineyards that will change their lives.

Mother

Marta Nieto, awarded in Venice, in the touching film by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. A woman forms a special friendship with a boy who reminds her of her son who passed away ten years ago.

Forever Young

Teo Teocoli, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Sabrina Ferilli and Lillo in a comedy by Fausto Brizzi. An intertwining of comic situations unites the protagonists who do not give up on advancing age.

47 meters – Great White

From the producers of ’47 Metri ‘, a new adventure in uncharted waters with Katrina Bowden. On an Australian island, five people follow the trail of a corpse devoured by sharks.

Julie & Julia

Golden Globe to Meryl Streep in Nora Ephron’s comedy with Amy Adams and Stanley Tucci. A bored woman tests herself by experimenting with all the recipes of a famous French chef.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Fourth chapter of “Mad Max” with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, winner of six Oscars. In Australia, in an apocalyptic future, everyone is struggling to survive. Max, a lonely former policeman obsessed with the loss of his family during the first days of the global collapse, is captured by the Children of War, an army of warriors, commanded by Immortan Joe, the warlord who thanks to the water reserves in his possession check out the community. Furious, a Daughter of War, driving a tank bus, runs away to find freedom and a place to survive.

Power Attack 3 – Angel Has Fallen

“Don’t worry about finding me, because I will find you”. Bodyguard chief Mike Banning and United States President Allan Trumbull are fishing together when an armed drone attack hits them, seriously injuring the two. Trumbull falls into a coma while Banning is arrested because FBI agent Helen Thompson finds evidence against him that appears to be nailing him. As he is escorted to the prison he is ambushed and Banning manages to escape. On the run from the attackers and the FBI at the same time, he takes refuge in the woods from his father with whom he had broken off all relations asking for help. He wants to find out the truth that it will be much more bitter than he thought.

The Departed – Good and Evil

“When I was your age they told us that we could become either policemen or criminals: when you have a loaded gun in front of you, what’s the difference?”. Masterpiece by Martin Scorsese winner of 4 Oscars, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon. The Boston Police Department has decided to take out Mafia boss Frank Costello and his gang. For this reason, the young recruit Billy Costigan is sent undercover among the ranks of the gang, but at the same time a member of a criminal gang is chosen to infiltrate the Boston police. It’s Colin Sullivan, and in a plot full of shootings, infiltrators, double agents and truths hidden in lies, we arrive at the final twist on the fine line between good and evil.

The Band of Santas

Caught ‘climbing’ a building on Christmas Eve, Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo are arrested and brought before the inflexible Commissioner Irene Bestetti, impatient to write the report and run home to enjoy Christmas Eve with the family. When questioned, the trio in red dress and white beard tells each other and confesses their daily worries. Aldo is a nerd with a gambling habit and a boundless love for Monica, exasperated by his conduct, Giovanni is an irresponsible veterinarian with two marriages and two lives lived between Milan and Lugano, Giacomo is a doctor buried for twelve years under the memory of a deceased wife and courted without effect by the vital (and living) doctor Elisa. Companions of life and bowls, blossoming and approaching, will try to prove their innocence and win the Christmas trophy.

